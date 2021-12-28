Millard North's last-second win headlines Tuesday action at Metro Holiday girls basketball tourney

First-year varsity players usually aren't so composed, but Millard North's Avril Smith isn't just any freshman.

She sank a pair of free throws with 0.9 seconds left Tuesday to boost the Mustangs to a 47-46 win over Bellevue West in a Metro Holiday tournament quarterfinal at Baxter Arena. Millard North moved its record to 7-1 and advanced to a 5:15 p.m. semifinal Wednesday.

​The Thunderbirds led by six late in the game, but the Mustangs rallied to score the final seven. Darian Winkelbauer sank a 3-pointer and Sara Harley made a pair of free throws, leading to Smith's dramatics.

Millard North missed a shot with four seconds left but the 5-foot-11 forward grabbed the rebound and was fouled on her put-back attempt.

Smith made the first free throw to tie the game at 46. After a Bellevue West timeout, she went back to the line and swished the second.

The Thunderbirds' long desperation shot at the buzzer was off the mark.

"I 100% felt like she was going to make them both," Mustangs coach Chris Paulson said. "I have confidence in her in the clutch, and it doesn't get more clutch than that."