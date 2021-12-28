Millard North's last-second win headlines Tuesday action at Metro Holiday girls basketball tourney

First-year varsity players usually aren't so composed, but Millard North's Avril Smith isn't just any freshman.
She sank a pair of free throws with 0.9 seconds left Tuesday to boost the Mustangs to a 47-46 win over Bellevue West in a Metro Holiday tournament quarterfinal at Baxter Arena. Millard North moved its record to 7-1 and advanced to a 5:15 p.m. semifinal Wednesday.
The Thunderbirds led by six late in the game, but the Mustangs rallied to score the final seven. Darian Winkelbauer sank a 3-pointer and Sara Harley made a pair of free throws, leading to Smith's dramatics.
Millard North missed a shot with four seconds left but the 5-foot-11 forward grabbed the rebound and was fouled on her put-back attempt.
Smith made the first free throw to tie the game at 46. After a Bellevue West timeout, she went back to the line and swished the second.
The Thunderbirds' long desperation shot at the buzzer was off the mark.
"I 100% felt like she was going to make them both," Mustangs coach Chris Paulson said. "I have confidence in her in the clutch, and it doesn't get more clutch than that."
Smith said she felt better about her second attempt than her first.
"I was more nervous on my first one," she said. "Once it was tied, I felt really good about the second one."
An assist for the Mustangs' victory also might go to the 35-second shot clock, something used in Nebraska on Tuesday for the first time in official games. That forced Bellevue West to keep pushing the ball despite its late-game advantage.
"With the shot clock, you need to have a plan at the end of the game," Paulson said. "I've always liked the clock and I think it helped us today."
Smith and Megan Chambers both scored 10 to pace the Mustangs while Winkelbauer and Ellie McCarville each had nine.
Taryn Wharton scored 14 and Ahnica Russell-Brown chipped in 13 for the 6-2 Thunderbirds.
Millard North (7-1) ... 12 13 5 17—47
Bellevue West (6-2) ... 11 7 17 11—46
MN: Darian Winkelbauer 9, Sara Harley 2, Ellie McCarville 9, Kayla Preston 3, Ally Stalzer 2, Avril Smith 10, Romey Loveridge 2, Megan Chambers 10.
BW: Ahnica Russell-Brown 13, Grace Schaefer 5, Faith Elmore 5, Kenzie Melcher 3, Taryn Wharton 14, Dani Peterson 6.
Millard South 77, Omaha Benson 53
Megan Belt scored 21 points with six 3-pointers to pace the 8-0 Patriots.
Top-ranked Millard South will advance to a 3:30 p.m. semifinal Wednesday.
Khloe Lemon added 18 and Mya Babbitt finished with 14 for the Patriots, who led 22-6 after the first quarter.
"We knew it would be a physical, fast-paced game," Millard South coach Bryce Meyers said. "We got some good looks and Belt knocked down those 3s."
One unknown was the impact of the 8:30 a.m. start time, the first of eight quarterfinals Tuesday at Baxter Arena.
"You're never sure how that's going to go," Meyers said. "But we didn't seem to have any problem with it."
Nataya Lockett scored 13 to pace the 3-4 Bunnies.
Omaha Benson (3-4) ... 6 18 16 13—53
Millard South (8-0) ... 22 17 20 18—77
OB: Jerrica Coleman 1, Ahmani Klabunde 6, Shyanne Mayhue 9, Nataya Lockett 13, Lelani Carter 7, Zakiyyah Muhammad 8, Je'Sani Green 9.
MS: Miranda Kelly 6, Megan Belt 21, Lexi Finkenbiner 9, Mya Babbitt 14, Khloe Lemon 18, Juliana Jones 9.
Bellevue East 54, Gretna 42
Riley Jensen poured in 25 points with 19 in the second half to pace the 6-2 Chieftains.
Bellevue East led 11-0 after the first quarter and never trailed. The Dragons closed within six late in the third quarter but the Chieftains reopened their lead to 18 in the fourth quarter.
"Coming off the (holiday) break, we talked about playing with a lot of energy," Bellevue East coach Brittany Wilson said. "And we focused on our defense."
Mya Skoff added 16 points despite picking up her third foul early in the second quarter. Baylee Egan hauled down a team-high nine rebounds.
Allison Marshall scored 13 to lead the 6-3 Dragons.
Gretna (6-3) ... 0 8 17 17—42
Bellevue East (6-2) ... 11 7 18 18—54
G: Sydney Zabloudil 10, Jenna Marshall 7, Allison Marshall 13, Grace Huntwork 8, Aidan Pohlmann 4.
BE: RyLee McLucas 1, Riley Jensen 25, Mackenzie Reimer 3, Mya Skoff 16, Baylee Egan 7, Caitlyn Conover 2.
Omaha Central 74, Omaha Westside 55
Aaniya Webb scored 22 and Ital Lopuyo added 20 to pace the second-ranked Eagles.
Central (9-0) advances to a 5:15 p.m. semifinal Wednesday against Millard North.
The Eagles led just 22-18 after the first quarter but outscored the Warriors 19-2 in the second to grab a 41-20 halftime lead.
"Our girls came out focused in that second quarter," Omaha Central coach Michael Kroupa said. "We played tough defense and that keys our offense."
The 6-foot-5 Lopuyo also pulled down 13 rebounds.
The Warriors got a big effort from 6-4 junior center Lucy Schonlau, who had 23 points and 13 rebounds. She scored 14 in the first quarter to keep Westside close early.
The 4-3 Warriors also sank 10 3-pointers, but it wasn't enough to stop the Eagles.
Omaha Westside (4-3) ... 18 2 21 14—55
Omaha Central (9-0) ... 22 19 17 16—74
OW: Chainey Thompson 14, Kimora Jenkins 10, Adriana DiPrima 3, Olivia Kraft 2, Elaine Wiles 3, Lucy Schonlau 23.
OC: Claire Williams 8, Alahna Davis 2, Inia Jones 4, Ital Lopuyo 20, Aaniya Webb 22, Aniah Wayne 10, Kiara Baptiste 2, Lilliana Deleon-Peterson 2, Pierre-Noelle Tcheuhchoua 4.
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH