Millard North senior Mary Faulk is the top seed in No. 1 singles for the Class A state tennis meet, which begins Thursday at Koch Tennis Center.

Lincoln Pius X's Clare Plachy, who has handed Faulk her only loss this spring, is seeded second. The seeds were announced Monday.

Four schools have top seeds in Class A's four divisions. Lincoln Southeast has the top seed at No. 1 doubles and the second seed at 2 doubles, while Omaha Marian's Lauren Mendlick and Ava Schroeder are the top seed in 2 doubles.

In Class B, Omaha Duchesne has three of the four top seeds. Meena Satpathy is the favorite in No. 1 singles, while both Cardinal doubles teams are seeded first.