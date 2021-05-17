Jake Anderson and Mike Patterson preview the top storylines to watch for the Nebraska high school state baseball tournament, including players to watch, the Class A and B title favorites and more.

Millard North senior Mary Faulk is the top seed in No. 1 singles for the Class A state tennis meet, which begins Thursday at Koch Tennis Center.

Lincoln Pius X's Clare Plachy, who has handed Faulk her only loss this spring, is seeded second. The seeds were announced Monday.

Four schools have top seeds in Class A's four divisions. Lincoln Southeast has the top seed at No. 1 doubles and the second seed at 2 doubles, while Omaha Marian's Lauren Mendlick and Ava Schroeder are the top seed in 2 doubles.

In Class B, Omaha Duchesne has three of the four top seeds. Meena Satpathy is the favorite in No. 1 singles, while both Cardinal doubles teams are seeded first.

McCook is seeded second at both singles and No. 1 doubles and seeded third at 2 doubles. The Class B meet will take place at Lincoln's Woods Tennis Center.

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

