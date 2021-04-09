Millard North's Mary Faulk wins No. 1 singles at Omaha Westside Invitational

Mary Faulk still hits powerful groundstrokes off the forehand and backhand sides, just like she did as a sophomore in 2019.

But the Millard North senior thinks she’s improved her game in another area.

“I feel like I’ve gotten a lot more positive,” she said Friday after winning the No. 1 singles bracket at the 23-team Omaha Westside Invitational. “I feel like I’m in a way better mental place than I was before.”

Faulk, who finished fourth at state as a freshman and fifth in 2019 before last season was canceled by the pandemic, defeated Lincoln Southeast’s Camilla Ibrahimova 8-4 in the final at a tournament that featured the state’s top teams.

And Faulk remained positive Friday, despite early struggles on her serve. There were six breaks of serve in the first seven games. Faulk earned four of those and took a 6-2 lead by holding serve — she hit three forehand winners and an ace in the eighth game.

Ibrahimova, who placed third at state as a freshman, closed to 6-4 but Faulk won the last two games — the final one on her serve.

“If my serve would have been better, I would have had an easier time,” Faulk said.