Millard North's Mary Faulk wins No. 1 singles at Omaha Westside Invitational

Mary Faulk still hits powerful groundstrokes off the forehand and backhand sides, just like she did as a sophomore in 2019.
But the Millard North senior thinks she’s improved her game in another area.
“I feel like I’ve gotten a lot more positive,” she said Friday after winning the No. 1 singles bracket at the 23-team Omaha Westside Invitational. “I feel like I’m in a way better mental place than I was before.”
Faulk, who finished fourth at state as a freshman and fifth in 2019 before last season was canceled by the pandemic, defeated Lincoln Southeast’s Camilla Ibrahimova 8-4 in the final at a tournament that featured the state’s top teams.
And Faulk remained positive Friday, despite early struggles on her serve. There were six breaks of serve in the first seven games. Faulk earned four of those and took a 6-2 lead by holding serve — she hit three forehand winners and an ace in the eighth game.
Ibrahimova, who placed third at state as a freshman, closed to 6-4 but Faulk won the last two games — the final one on her serve.
“If my serve would have been better, I would have had an easier time,” Faulk said.
Millard North also had the winner at No. 2 singles in Riya Kannapareddy, but the Mustangs finished second in the team race up to Southeast. The Knights, who return four starters from their state title team in 2019, finished with 90 points, four ahead of Millard North. Omaha Marian, which had Lauren Mendlick and Ava Schroeder win No. 2 doubles, and Lincoln Southwest were next with 74 points.
Southeast won No. 1 doubles as Caroline Miller and Ally Keitges outlasted Lincoln East’s Elly Johnsen and Kristina Le 8-6 in the final. Keitges served out the final game for Southeast, which led the final 5-2.
“It was a tough day. We played well through a long day,” Southeast coach Chris Salem said. “Our goals are for May, so right now we’re trying to figure out what pieces fit where and how can we score the most points at the end of the season.”
Team scoring: Lincoln Southeast 90, Millard North 86, Omaha Marian 74, Lincoln Southwest 74, Lincoln Pius X 55, Omaha Duchesne 51, Lincoln East 50, Kearney 46, Elkhorn South 46, Papillion-La Vista 39, Millard West 38, Fremont 38, Grand Island 25, Omaha Westside 23, Bellevue West 22, Omaha Central 18, Papio South 15, Bellevue East 12, Omaha Brownell Talbot 9, Omaha Burke 7, Omaha Bryan 6, Omaha South 0, Omaha North 0.
Individual results: No. 1 singles: 1, Mary Faulk, MN, def. Camilla Ibrahimova, LSE, 8-4. 3, Clare Plachy, Pius, def. Meena Satpathy, Duchesne, 8-1. No. 2 singles: 1, Riya Kannapareddy, MN, def. Lainie Fanton, LSW, 8-1. 3, Makenna Henning, Kearney, def. Ellen Crotzer, Marian, 8-2. No. 1 doubles: 1, Caroline Miller-Ally Keitges, LSE, def. Elly Johnsen-Kristina Le, LE, 8-6. 3, Grace Bartolome-Ella Dean, LSW, def. Sydney Schroeder-Cecilia Regan, Marian, 8-6. No. 2 doubles: 1, Lauren Mendlik-Ava Schroeder, Marian, def. Meg Hove-Ella Ford, LSW, 8-0. 3, Julia Dittrich-Lauren Hinrichs, ES, def. Averie Dodds-Ella Kostal, LSE, 8-5.
Individual results: No. 1 singles: 1, Mary Faulk, MN, def. Camilla Ibrahimova, LSE, 8-4. 3, Clare Plachy, Pius, def. Meena Satpathy, Duchesne, 8-1. No. 2 singles: 1, Riya Kannapareddy, MN, def. Lainie Fanton, LSW, 8-1. 3, Makenna Henning, Kearney, def. Ellen Crotzer, Marian, 8-2. No. 1 doubles: 1, Caroline Miller-Ally Keitges, LSE, def. Elly Johnsen-Kristina Le, LE, 8-6. 3, Grace Bartolome-Ella Dean, LSW, def. Sydney Schroeder-Cecilia Regan, Marian, 8-6. No. 2 doubles: 1, Lauren Mendlik-Ava Schroeder, Marian, def. Meg Hove-Ella Ford, LSW, 8-0. 3, Julia Dittrich-Lauren Hinrichs, ES, def. Averie Dodds-Ella Kostal, LSE, 8-5.
gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH