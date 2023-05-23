Sam Vocelka made a good round a record one with the last of his six birdies.

The 12-foot putt the Millard North junior made on Norfolk Country Club’s 18th hole Tuesday was for a 5-under 67, the best score in a Class A state tournament on the course.

On 18, he hit a 4-iron second shot to right of a greenside bunker. He chipped to 12 feet.

“After I did that, I was like if I make this putt, if I miss it, I’m still very happy with this round and then making that made me super happy," Vocelka said.

He has a two-stroke lead over Lincoln Southeast junior Gavin Gerch (69) entering Wednesday’s final round. Omaha Westside’s Trevor Gutschewski and Porter Topp are at 70, Owen Tucker of Southeast (the first-day team leader) and Perry Swarm of Kearney at 71.

Vocelka bettered the 68 shot by three-time champion Luke Kluver of Norfolk in his final two title years (2017, 2018) and matched by Jake Boor of Omaha Creighton Prep in 2021 and Thomas Gatlin of Lincoln East last year.

Millard North coach Jake Hirz said he and Vocelka discussed mindset while they worked out Tuesday morning.

“We knew his game has progressed the entire year. His mind was in the right spot. And he kind of stayed in the present," HIrz said. “We knew the potential scores were out there. The greens were super pure and his putter was really good.

“So I was not surprised. Obviously he had a great rounds and the best that he shot, but it didn't really surprise me that he was prepared and ready to go.”

Southeast matched par 288 for a four-stroke lead over Westside. Thomas Bryson opened his title defense with a 72 and Porter Nelson added a 76 for the Knights.

Vocelka said he’s been the overnight leader before, last summer at the Kearney Junior Classic.

“I didn’t sleep very well that night," he said. “Tonight we’ll see how it goes. I’m very happy I’m with my teammates. That’s going to take the edge off a lot.”

Class B

At Monument Shadows in Gering, seniors Ryan Seevers of York and Treytor Baehr of Beatrice shot 2-under 70s to share the lead.

Defending champion Norris set the Class B single-round scoring record in relationship to par with a 5-over 293, a stroke better than the previous mark. Travis Tilford matched par to be in third, two strokes back, and Carson Thurber was in a group at 1-over 73.

Class C

At Elks Country Club in Columbus, Jackson Dunham led Kearney Catholic to a two-stroke lead over Grand Island Central Catholic by shooting 74 for a three-stroke lead over Jaylin Jakub of Davis City Aquinas, Class C-1 all-state quarterback Abram Scholting of Pierce and Bowdie Fox of GICC.

Class D

At Lake Maloney in North Platte, Quinton Heinemann of Pender had a 1-over 73 for a one-stroke lead over Perkins County sophomore Zaybreon Hansen,

Pender, with a 319, opened a nine-stroke lead over Overton. But a second-day rally isn’t foreign to the defending champion Eagles. They were down 23 strokes in 2023 before winning.

