Millard North's victory over Omaha Central gives coach Cannon 500th career win

Saint Thomas and Hunter Sallis both scored 20 points Tuesday night to lead No. 1-ranked Millard North to a 69-58 Metro Conference boys basketball victory over No. 4 Omaha Central.

The victory before an estimated crowd of 300 at Central moved the Mustangs to 14-0 with the victory that also was the 500th career win for Millard North coach Tim Cannon.

Central (13-2) raced to an 11-2 lead in the first 2:41 of the game. Millard North tied the game twice in the final two minutes before the Mustangs took their first lead at 26-24 on a jumper by Sallis. The Mustangs won the second quarter 20-10 to take a 39-31 halftime lead.

