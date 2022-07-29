Millard South and Omaha Creighton Prep teams will face off for the American Legion Class A title

The good news for both teams competing in the American Legion Class A final is they’ve already qualified for a regional.

But only one team will go as state champion, and that’s something both coaches want.

The 52s Patriots (Millard South) and Five Points Bank (Omaha Creighton Prep) will play at 2 p.m. Saturday at Prep for that title. Both teams went unbeaten through division play to reach this point.

The final will be a rematch between the squads that competed in the A-1 area tournament, and those games weren’t close. The Junior Jays posted an 8-0 win over the 52s on July 17 and captured the tourney two days later with a 14-0 victory.

“They pretty much blew our doors off,” Patriots coach Greg Geary said. “But we’ve played better since then, and I know our guys will give it everything they’ve got.”

The 52s got their bats going after the area tourney and went 5-0 to win the American Division title. The 35-11 Patriots outscored their opponents 47-17, averaging more than nine runs per game.

Geary’s squad eliminated Carpet Land (Lincoln East) 3-2 in 13 innings before winning the division tourney with a 6-5 victory over Equitable Bank (Elkhorn North).

Five Points Bank had an equally impressive run to win the National Division title at Lincoln’s Den Hartog Field. The 36-10 Junior Jays outscored their foes 43-22, winning the tourney with a 4-2 victory over Wolfe Electric (Millard West).

“We played well, but it looks like Millard South also was banging the ball around pretty well,” Five Points Bank coach Pat Mooney said. “We know how tough they are so we’re expecting a good game.”

Mooney said it was nice to see two Metro Conference teams playing for the state championship.

“I’m proud of the Omaha teams,” he said. “It’s a great reflection on the quality of baseball being played.”

The game will be rematch of the 2015 final, won by Five Points Bank. The Junior Jays will be seeking their sixth title since 2011 and first since 2016 while the Patriots will be seeking their first Class A Legion championship since 1988.

Geary’s squad held the edge during the spring varsity season, defeating the Junior Jays 8-2 at the state tournament and finishing as the runner-up. Mooney’s squad finished fourth.

The Legion state final was a best-of-three series in 2019 and 2021 — there was no tourney in 2020 because of the pandemic — when Hastings hosted the regional and only the state champion advanced. This year’s regional will be in Rapid City, S.D., and both teams in the final will move on to play next week.

“Both teams would like to be called state champs, after coming up short in the spring,” Mooney said. “We both want to win, but having us both move on to the regional is really the cherry on top.”