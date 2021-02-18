Millard South and Plainview three-peat at Nebraska state wrestling tournament

Threes may have been lucky Thursday night at the state wrestling tournament, but fours could be wild.
Millard South and Plainview each put finishing touches on team title three-peats during the day’s semifinals and consolation rounds, adding hardware and extending streaks along the way.
In the evening’s championship session, Bellevue East junior Garrett Grice got one step closer to history with his third individual gold.
All three have eyes for more.
“Seventy-five percent of the way,” Grice said. “We’re getting there.”
The Virginia recruit impressed in a 26-9 technical fall over Millard South’s Aiden Robertson. Grice, a Virginia commit and the Class A career leader in takedowns, racked up the points and nearly finished with his fourth fall of the tournament in the match’s final seconds.
Instead he settled for his seventh win with bonus points in his last eight state tournament matches.
And almost immediately after the questions about a fourth title began.
When did Grice begin thinking about it?
“Since I started wrestling,” he said. “Every day, it’s on my mind. I try not to overthink it and just take one title at a time. Four would be amazing, a childhood dream.”
Conversations about more weren’t exclusive to those on the mat.
Plainview’s coach Chad Schumacher hadn’t even gotten his hands on Class D title No. 3 before he was asked about next year.
Schumacher, who took over the Pirates this season as longtime coach Dean Boyer battled leukemia, said the loss of five seniors will make a run at four in a row “tight.”
But six with tournament experience will return, including junior Scout Ashburn. He won his second state title with a sudden victory takedown of previously unbeaten Dayton Gipe of Sandhills Valley.
“We have a lot of kids coming back,” Schumacher said. “We’ve got some good freshmen coming, so we’ll see if it works out.”
Millard South will also be well-positioned to keep its reign in Class A going next season.
Eight of the Patriots’ 14 qualifiers are back, including three with state titles on their resume — sophomore Joel Adams and juniors Tyler Antoniak and Antrell Taylor.
“Millard South is just a winning tradition,” senior Caleb Coyle.
Coyle helped bring some of the buzz — notably the boos — back to the arena with his nail-biter at 120 pounds. The Oregon State recruit edged Gabe Grice of Bellevue East in the ultimate tiebreaker round, hanging on to Grice’s leg in the final seconds to secure his second state title.
The two met in the 2019 state finals, a match Grice won in eerily similar fashion.
“They can say what they want out there,” Coyle said about the crowd’s reaction. “I had that exact same situation happen to me two years ago. He dropped down to my leg and I didn’t get out and I lost.
“I got my revenge.”
Friday's sessions will begin with opening rounds for Class B at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. for Class C. Finals for the two classes are slated for 7 p.m. on Saturday.