Millard South and Plainview three-peat at Nebraska state wrestling tournament

Conversations about more weren’t exclusive to those on the mat.

Plainview’s coach Chad Schumacher hadn’t even gotten his hands on Class D title No. 3 before he was asked about next year.

Schumacher, who took over the Pirates this season as longtime coach Dean Boyer battled leukemia, said the loss of five seniors will make a run at four in a row “tight.”

But six with tournament experience will return, including junior Scout Ashburn. He won his second state title with a sudden victory takedown of previously unbeaten Dayton Gipe of Sandhills Valley.

“We have a lot of kids coming back,” Schumacher said. “We’ve got some good freshmen coming, so we’ll see if it works out.”

Millard South will also be well-positioned to keep its reign in Class A going next season.

Eight of the Patriots’ 14 qualifiers are back, including three with state titles on their resume — sophomore Joel Adams and juniors Tyler Antoniak and Antrell Taylor.

“Millard South is just a winning tradition,” senior Caleb Coyle.