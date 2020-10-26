Millard South assistant Tim Bond has spent 50 years on sideline teaching lessons learned from dad

Contrary to popular belief, teams were indeed using the forward pass when Tim Bond began his coaching career.
But 50 years is still a long time on the sideline.
Bond started coaching in 1971 at Horace Mann Junior High — now King Science and Technology Magnet Center — and hasn’t stepped away since. Perhaps it’s in his blood as the son of Leonard Bond, longtime Omaha North coach and Nebraska high school sports hall of famer.
“It’s perseverance more than anything else,” Tim said. “I’m kind of amazed myself that I’ve been able to hang around so long.”
Now an assistant at Millard South, Bond said he owes a lot to the coaches and administrators he’s worked for. He added that he also owes his father, a teacher and coach at North for 37 years.
“He set a great example for all of us in the family,” Tim said. “Important lessons about discipline that I’ve been able to pass along to my players over the years.”
Bond said it was natural that he went on to become a coach after growing up around football.
“My birthday present every year was to ride the bus with my dad’s team to a game,” he said. “To me, that was the greatest gift I could get.”
Tim played football at Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson and remembers suiting up against his father’s powerful Viking teams.
He also can’t forget the game when one of those North teams ran a sweep on Tim’s side of the field and bowled him over. His dad yelled at him from the sideline to get ready because they were going to run that same play again.
Tim said that’s exactly what happened, and he again got steamrolled. One more time, Dad yelled to be prepared — the same play was coming.
Bond told his teammates to get ready, but that third straight sweep never happened. Instead, the Vikings ran a reverse in the opposite direction.
“It went for a touchdown,” Tim said. “I learned my lesson that day.”
He learned a more important life lesson from his father after graduating from Doane College and getting a job teaching English at Mann. He didn’t coach his first year and when his dad asked why, Tim responded that the school wasn’t going to pay him to do it.
“My dad, said ‘Oh, you’re going to be one of those coaches,’ ” Tim said. “From that day on, I knew that I was going to put the players first.”
Tim was an assistant at Mann before moving on to Omaha Tech in 1975 as an assistant. He spent nine years there — the last five as coach — before taking over as coach at Omaha Bryan when Tech closed in 1984.
“Bryan had hired someone else, but he didn’t show up on the first day of practice,” he said. “They needed somebody, and I stayed there 20 years.”
He guided the Bears to five playoff appearances and helped the school earn its first playoff victory in 2000 with a 31-0 win over Omaha Central.
Bond was named the Metro Football Coaches Association coach of the year in 1989 and 1993. He retired from OPS in 2004, though his coaching career wasn’t over.
Andy Means, who had just been promoted to head coach at Millard South, came calling.
“I needed to hire someone for my old job,” Means said. “Tim was the first person that I thought of because I knew that he had just retired.”
Means said there was another reason why Bond came to mind.
“Whenever we played Bryan, his teams were fundamentally sound,” he said. “I knew he was a good coach and I thought we’d be lucky to get him.”
Bond took the job 16 years ago and has been on the Patriot sideline since. He coaches running backs and is the special teams coordinator.
Means said the age difference between the longtime coach and the players has never been an issue.
“The boys kid him a little, but Tim gets along with everyone,” Means said. “You can tell he’s been doing this a long time because he’s very comfortable with the players and they respect him.”
Bond said he’s been thankful for the opportunity to coach the perennially powerful Patriots, who have qualified for the playoffs 14 times in Means’ 17 seasons.
“Andy is a great guy to work for,” Bond said. “I love working with the players, and that’s something that’s never changed over the years.”
Bond, who turned 71 last Friday, said he has missed only two games in his 50 consecutive coaching years. Both happened in recent seasons when he had medical problems.
“I wanted to get back out there as soon as I could,” he said. “I felt like I had let the boys down.”
He added that there’s been one change this year because of COVID-19. He doesn’t ride the team bus to road games anymore, preferring to meet the Patriots at the game.
“It’s the first time in 50 years I haven’t ridden the bus,” he said. “I just want to stay as safe as I can.”
Bond said he wasn’t sure how much longer he’d keep coaching, but added he might step aside when Means retires. He laughed at the thought of taking over as head coach when that day comes.
“Those days are behind me,” he said. “I hope I’ll know when it’s time to retire, but I’ve told Andy that he needs to tell me if he thinks it’s time.”
Meanwhile, he’ll remain a fixture on that Millard South sideline — the Patriots will host Millard West on Friday in the second round of the Class A playoffs — while carrying on his dad’s coaching legacy. Leonard Bond died in 2004, the same year Tim started coaching for the Patriots.
“I like to think that Dad would be pretty proud of what I’ve accomplished,” Tim said. “Fifty years is a long time for any coach.”
