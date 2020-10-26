Millard South assistant Tim Bond has spent 50 years on sideline teaching lessons learned from dad

He also can’t forget the game when one of those North teams ran a sweep on Tim’s side of the field and bowled him over. His dad yelled at him from the sideline to get ready because they were going to run that same play again.

Tim said that’s exactly what happened, and he again got steamrolled. One more time, Dad yelled to be prepared — the same play was coming.

Bond told his teammates to get ready, but that third straight sweep never happened. Instead, the Vikings ran a reverse in the opposite direction.

“It went for a touchdown,” Tim said. “I learned my lesson that day.”

He learned a more important life lesson from his father after graduating from Doane College and getting a job teaching English at Mann. He didn’t coach his first year and when his dad asked why, Tim responded that the school wasn’t going to pay him to do it.

“My dad, said ‘Oh, you’re going to be one of those coaches,’ ” Tim said. “From that day on, I knew that I was going to put the players first.”

Tim was an assistant at Mann before moving on to Omaha Tech in 1975 as an assistant. He spent nine years there — the last five as coach — before taking over as coach at Omaha Bryan when Tech closed in 1984.