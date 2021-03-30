 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Millard South baseball defeats Omaha Central to remain unbeaten
0 comments
topical
BASEBALL

Millard South baseball defeats Omaha Central to remain unbeaten

{{featured_button_text}}
Matthew Guthmiller

Millard South's Matthew Guthmiller Jr. tags Omaha Central's Anthony Lind on first base.

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

Jake Anderson and Mike Patterson preview the Nebraska high school baseball season, why projecting the top teams will be tough this year, players to watch and more.​

Top-ranked Millard South remained unbeaten Tuesday with a 12-1 road win over Omaha Central.

Cam Kozeal belted a grand slam to highlight an eight-run fourth inning for the Patriots, who moved to 7-0.

Caden Blair pitched four innings to pick up the victory.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

Omaha Central baseball hosts Millard South

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Just how bad was the missed call in UCONN vs. Baylor?

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert