Millard South baseball defeats Omaha Central to remain unbeaten

Top-ranked Millard South remained unbeaten Tuesday with a 12-1 road win over Omaha Central.
Cam Kozeal belted a grand slam to highlight an eight-run fourth inning for the Patriots, who moved to 7-0.
Caden Blair pitched four innings to pick up the victory.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.
Omaha Central baseball hosts Millard South
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH
Tags
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports
Mike Patterson
Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.