Millard South baseball shuts out Omaha Creighton Prep

Score one for the defending state baseball champion over the team ranked No. 1.

Millard South defeated Omaha Creighton Prep 5-0 on Tuesday night, handing the Junior Jays their second straight loss. Prep fell at home 5-3 on Monday night against unranked Bellevue West.

The Patriots received strong pitching from starter Conlin Grady and reliever Logan Anderson. They combined on a five-hit shutout as the fourth-ranked Patriots moved to 9-2.

Grady, a junior left-hander, went five innings and struck out three to boost his record to 3-0.

“I was going first-pitch fastball most of the night,” he said. “My off-speed pitch was working pretty well, too.”

Millard South, coming off its first state championship season in 41 years, grabbed the lead in the second inning. Ashton Jorges drew a bases-loaded walk, but it was his at-bat in the third inning that stirred things up.

After the Patriots had taken a 3-1 lead on an RBI double by Braden Sweet and an outfield error, Jorges came up with two on and two out. That’s when things got interesting.

Prep pitcher Grant Wagner went ahead 0-2 in the count and then Jorges took two close pitches to make it 2-2. Wagner then threw another ball to make it 3-2 but the home-plate umpire sent Jorges to first, saying it was ball four.

As the runners advanced, the Junior Jays tagged out the one going to third base. The umpires talked it over and called Jorges back to the plate, bringing out Prep coach Pat Mooney.

The count reverted to 2-2, which led to more verbal disagreement from Mooney on the Prep bench. He then was ejected for the second time in his 23-year varsity coaching career.

To make matters worse for the Junior Jays, Jorges belted a two-run double to make the score 5-0.

“There was some confusion that inning,” Millard South coach Greg Geary said. “Ashton ended up getting a big hit to extend our lead.”

Prep had its best scoring chance in the fifth inning, putting runners on second and third with one out. Coby Hatcher lined a shot that was snagged by shortstop Cam Kozeal, who doubled off a runner for the third out.

Geary credited starter Grady for pitching a strong game.

“He did a great job,” the coach said. “He had a good approach and I think getting that early lead was big for him.”

Mooney, who recently became the fourth coach in the state to win 500 games, also gave credit to Grady.

“That lefty was tough on us,” he said. “Millard South competed today.”

Geary said it was a good win against one of the top teams in the Metro Conference.

“Every time we play a game against Prep, it’s highly competitive,” he said. “It gets your juices flowing, even when it’s another chilly day like this.”

Omaha Creighton Prep (10-2)....000 000 0—0 5 2

Millard South (9-2)....................014 000 x—5 7 0

W: Grady. L: Wagner. 2B: CP, Thiele, Peterson; MS, Sweet, Jorges.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.