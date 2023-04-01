No fooling…Millard South starts the month of April a state title contender.

The Class A No. 6 Patriots showed as much Saturday in a 1-0 victory over top-ranked Gretna, a result that both ended the Dragons’ 14-match winning streak and sent reverberations around the state.

“They know how they can play,” Millard South coach Nate Wragge said. “This just proves it to them that we can be right there with anybody. We can beat the best.”

Defender Sam Stutheit got his head on a corner from teammate Karlo Rodriguez in the 71st minute, putting the ball in off the right post for his first of the season.

It came just moments after Gretna had generated its best scoring chance of the day, a Mikey Stukenholtz strike inside the box that required the best out of Patriot keeper Logan Flores.

It was one of the few quality looks for a high-powered Dragon attack, something Wragge credited to his team’s pace.

“We had trouble in our last game, we had too much time with the ball and we were struggling with where to go with it,” he said. “Today, they knew. It was a faster game, and I think that helped us out. Our guys like to play fast. They found feet, they enjoyed the ball, and they played Millard South (soccer). We were the aggressor. All the little things, we did right.”

That started with Stutheit, who may have gotten the winner in the attack, but did his best work anchoring the Patriot backend.

“His weapons are obvious, but what people don’t see is how our team looks to him,” Wragge said of the junior’s leadership. “Sam’s just got that ‘it factor.’ Sam came up clutch today.”

After a season-opening loss to Elkhorn South, Wragge’s side has now run off five straight wins entering a Monday visit to Omaha Burke.

Gretna, meanwhile, lost for the first time since an overtime loss to Omaha Creighton Prep in mid-April last year.

The defending champs didn’t have the same crisp to their game that was there in a 4-1 win over third-ranked Papillion-La Vista South earlier in the week.

Dragons coach Tyler Ortlieb credited Millard South’s gameplan to take away the midfield, and said his team struggled with the narrower pitch at Buell Stadium.

But most of all, Ortlieb said, his team lacked the kind of fire it needed against a quality opponent.

“Kind of like we said at half, I thought our entitlement was extremely high in the first half,” Ortlieb said. “I didn’t quite think we even got out of (first) gear.”

Gretna visits No. 9 Omaha Westside on Monday night in a rematch of last year’s state final, a match the Dragons won 8-0. They’ll then begin defense of their Metro Conference tournament title later in the week.

Gretna (5-1) 0 0 - 0

At Millard South (5-1) 0 1 - 1

GOALS: MS, Sam Stutheit.