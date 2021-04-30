Millard South boys soccer aims to get coach Jim Cooney back to state one last time

If the soccer gods have any decency, Jim Cooney’s grand finale will wait a week.

The longtime Millard South coach is retiring at season’s end, which he and the Class A No. 8 Patriots hope is a little further down the line.

“We’re just trying to figure out a way to get to state,” Cooney said this week.

Millard South opens postseason play on Monday, with a 5:30 p.m. district semifinal at home against a tricky Omaha Central side. Many districts around the state, including the other teams in the A-5 tournament, begin play on Saturday.

For Cooney, in his 23rd season with the program, it’s one last shot at the biggest stage. He led a scrappy group all the way to a state title in 2008, but hasn’t been back since.

And his players know that fact. They hear about getting their coach back to state one more time on a daily basis, mostly from teachers.

“It’s kind of like, ‘No pressure, but you’re playing for Cooney this year,’” senior defender Cole Lammel said with a laugh. “’It’s not really your senior year, it’s Cooney’s year.’”

And what a year it’s been.