Millard South boys soccer aims to get coach Jim Cooney back to state one last time

If the soccer gods have any decency, Jim Cooney’s grand finale will wait a week.
The longtime Millard South coach is retiring at season’s end, which he and the Class A No. 8 Patriots hope is a little further down the line.
“We’re just trying to figure out a way to get to state,” Cooney said this week.
Millard South opens postseason play on Monday, with a 5:30 p.m. district semifinal at home against a tricky Omaha Central side. Many districts around the state, including the other teams in the A-5 tournament, begin play on Saturday.
For Cooney, in his 23rd season with the program, it’s one last shot at the biggest stage. He led a scrappy group all the way to a state title in 2008, but hasn’t been back since.
And his players know that fact. They hear about getting their coach back to state one more time on a daily basis, mostly from teachers.
“It’s kind of like, ‘No pressure, but you’re playing for Cooney this year,’” senior defender Cole Lammel said with a laugh. “’It’s not really your senior year, it’s Cooney’s year.’”
And what a year it’s been.
After losing twice in shootouts in the first nine days of the season, the Patriots have won 10 of 13 since. The only losses in that stretch came to three of the top six teams in the state, by a combined four goals.
An early-April win over Omaha Creighton Prep, the winningest boys program in Nebraska history, was “a dream come true,” Cooney said.
“That was a huge confidence boost there,” he added. “These kids, they compete. They fight hard. You can’t be more proud of the team that plays with heart. Sometimes heart can beat talent.”
Lammel called it “a turning point in our season.”
“Guys thought, ‘hey, we can do this,’” Lammel said. “And I think it made people around the state realize that, too.”
It may not always be the prettiest, Lammel admitted. The Patriots have had their share of scoring struggles at times this season. But when things come together like they have in an 11-5 regular season, Cooney ball can be a beautiful thing.
“It’s going for 80 minutes, doing all you can,” Lammel said of the Millard South style. “If you make a mistake going 100%, you’re not going to be faulted for it. When we’re talking, and working hard for each other, it’s hard to beat.
“It’s special. He’s special.”
Last week a home match at Buell Stadium was dubbed “Cooney Night,” celebrating his 30 years at the school. Former players showed up to honor their coach.
Almost a full week later Cooney still got choked up at the support.
“That was a top 10 moment in my life,” Cooney said.
He’s hoping to add to that collection over the next two weeks. Monday night's opponent is one Millard South is familiar with. The Patriots won in overtime when the teams faced off in early April.
A win would set up a Wednesday night district final against either Omaha Burke or Kearney with a spot in the state tournament on the line.
In true Conney fashion, though, it was first things first.
“Central’s a good team,” he said. “I’m not looking past them.”