Millard South captures school's first Metro Conference boys' bowling title

Millard South capped an impressive run Wednesday with the school's first Metro Conference boys bowling tournament title.

The Patriots won four matches, defeating Omaha Burke 3-0 in the best-of-five final at Maplewood Lanes. Millard South reached that last match by posting a 3-1 win over defending champion Papillion-La Vista in the semifinals.

"I'm unbelievably proud of the way this team has come together," coach Nate Wragge said. "Everyone here today is a part of this."

Teams can have seven on the roster but only five compete in the Baker format, with each bowler rolling two frames.

The Patriots were led by junior Grayson Martin, who had the highest three-game individual score of the 115 competitors. He rolled games of 250, 213 and 198 for a 661 series to edge Anden Sutter of Millard West (659).

Martin, who carries a league average of 185, said he was proud to be a member of the victorious squad.

"We struggled at the start of the season," he said. "But it's a great feeling to win this title."

Martin, who bowled the fifth and 10th frames, helped Millard South secure the first game of the final. He followed a ninth-frame strike by Neko Manna with one in the 10th as the Patriots posted a 154-136 victory.

Both teams stepped it up in the second game but Millard South prevailed 181-171. Burke anchorman Gavin Slaby had a strike in the 10th but Martin had a spare to secure the win.

The Patriots started strong in the third game, striking in four of the first five frames. But consecutive open frames opened the door for the Bulldogs, much to the concern of Wragge.

"You can never count a team out," he said. "I was kind of worried but then we got refocused."

An eighth-frame strike by Max Scheef got the Patriots back on track and a ninth-frame spare by Manna maintained the momentum. Burke struck in the ninth and 10th but Millard South won the game 190-161 and the match.

​Members of the winning team were Martin, Manna, Scheef, Brayden Schmieding, Matt Weyant, Isaac Kirby and Brayden Nielsen.

Bowling for the Bulldogs were Slaby, Alex Deane, Trevor Hain, Thomas Reid, Michael Cogar, Daniel Bargholz and Gavin Doll.

Cogar had the high individual game of the day, rolling a 264.

"We brought a lot of energy into this building and the guys fed off each other," Wragge said. "It was exciting to see this team get it done."

Top 10 bowlers

1, Grayson Martin, Millard South, 661

2, Anden Sutter, Millard West, 659

3, Gavin Slaby, Omaha Burke, 650

4, Coleton Pleiss, Millard North, 608

4, Aydan Belfiore, Papillion-La Vista South, 608

6, Michael Cogar, Omaha Burke, 592

7, Jeff Birkentall, Millard North, 579

8, Matt Weyant, Millard South, 577

9, Carter Thomas, Omaha Creighton Prep, 574

10, Matt Dieterich, Bellevue East, 570