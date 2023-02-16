Pre-meet favorites Millard South and David City Aquinas have bolted out to early, sizable leads at the Nebraska high school wrestling championships.
Millard South is bidding for a fifth consecutive Class A title at CHI Health Center. Aquinas, last year’s Class C winner, is in Class D this year.
Despite the poor travel conditions Thursday from the snowstorm stronger than forecast, the meet started on schedule. Class B and C wrestlers and the girls division begin their competition at 3 p.m.
Two returning champions lost in the quarterfinals. Tyler Durdan of Papillion-La was pinned in the second period by Lincoln East sophomore Scottie Meier at A113. Creel Weber of Hemingford, who didn’t make weight at districts and wrestled in the next bracket up, dropped a 7-3 decision to Carter Beckman of Elgin/Pope John at D120.
» Get the full story later on Omaha.com
Photos: 2023 Nebraska state wrestling tournament Thursday
Bayard's Kolby Houchin walks off the mat after competing in the first round of the Class D 182-pound NSAA State Wrestling championships in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Kearney's Taj Wilson bleeds from the mouth while competing against Millard North's Brian Petry in the first round of the Class A 170-pound NSAA State Wrestling championships in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The NSAA State Wrestling championships in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Sutherland's Aydan Kaps prepares to compete in Class D 170-pound NSAA State Wrestling championships in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Logan Glynn, left, and Omaha Bryan's Mohamed Salat compete in the first round of the Class A 138-pound NSAA State Wrestling championships in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisner-Pilger fans cheer on a wrestler in the NSAA State Wrestling championships in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Jack Baptista, left, and Omaha Westside's Chase A. Myers compete in the first round of the Class A 170-pound NSAA State Wrestling championships in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Young fans watch the NSAA State Wrestling championships in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La VistaSouth's Camden Ralston, left, and Omaha Central's La KaMoo compete in the first round of the Class A 160-pound NSAA State Wrestling championships in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Leland Sindel, top, and Omaha Central's Hunter True compete in the first round of the Class A 106-pound NSAA State Wrestling championships in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The NSAA State Wrestling championships in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Hay Springs' Jarhett Anderson and Clarkson-Leigh's Morgan Brunner compete in the first round of the Class D 113-pound NSAA State Wrestling championships in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's George Ivanov, facing, and Millard South's Isaac Ekdahl compete in the first round of the Class A 113-pound NSAA State Wrestling championships in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans watch the NSAA State Wrestling championships in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista's Tyler Durden, facing, and Lincoln East's Scottie Meier compete in the second round of the Class A 113-pound NSAA State Wrestling championships in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Scottie Meier, top, and Papillion-La Vista's Tyler Durden, compete in the second round of the Class A 113-pound NSAA State Wrestling championships in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Isaac Ekdahl is the winner in the second round of the Class A 113-pound NSAA State Wrestling championships in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elm Creek's Jaxon Smith, left, and Wisner-Pilger's Braxton Siebrandt compete in the second round of the Class D 126-pound NSAA State Wrestling championships in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Mullen's Eli Paxton, top, and East Butler's Reece Kocian compete in the second round of the Class D 126-pound NSAA State Wrestling championships in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!