Pre-meet favorites Millard South and David City Aquinas have bolted out to early, sizable leads at the Nebraska high school wrestling championships.

Millard South is bidding for a fifth consecutive Class A title at CHI Health Center. Aquinas, last year’s Class C winner, is in Class D this year.

Despite the poor travel conditions Thursday from the snowstorm stronger than forecast, the meet started on schedule. Class B and C wrestlers and the girls division begin their competition at 3 p.m.

Two returning champions lost in the quarterfinals. Tyler Durdan of Papillion-La was pinned in the second period by Lincoln East sophomore Scottie Meier at A113. Creel Weber of Hemingford, who didn’t make weight at districts and wrestled in the next bracket up, dropped a 7-3 decision to Carter Beckman of Elgin/Pope John at D120.​

