Millard South defeated Bellevue West 3-2 on Friday in a quarterfinal of the Metro Conference baseball tournament.
Freshman Brody Jindra had a two-run double in the fifth inning that proved to be the difference.
The 13-5 Patriots advance to the semifinals that will be played next week.
Those games originally scheduled for Saturday already have been postponed due to expected inclement weather.
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Mike Patterson
Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.