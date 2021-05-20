Millard South defeats Millard West, sending Class A baseball championship to second game

Millard South's Blake Stenger connects for a single at Haymarket Park on Thursday.
SAVANNAH HAMM, THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice and Hastings opened the Class B State tournament on Saturday in Omaha.
LINCOLN
— Millard South staved off elimination Thursday with a 3-1 win over Millard West at the Class A state baseball tournament.
It was the first loss in the double-elimination tourney for the Wildcats and forced a second game at Haymarket Park to determine the state champion.
Caden Blair pitched a complete-game four-hitter. He struck out four and walked three.
The Patriots went ahead to stay with a three-run second inning. Brayden Smith, Cam Kozeal and TJ Urban had RBIs.
Millard West scored its lone run in the sixth after a double by Rice Whitaker and an infield error.
Millard West (28-12)....000 001 0—1 4 1 Millard South (34-5).....030 000 0—3 6 1
W: Blair. L: Hawkins. 2B: MW, Whitaker.
>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions
Photos: Nebraska state baseball championship games
Millard South's Blake Stenger connects for a single at Haymarket Park on Thursday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Peyton Moore slides safely into second at Haymarket Park on Thursday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Caden Blair throws a strike against Millard West in the first inning at Haymarket Park on Thursday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Rice Whitaker tags out Millard South's Brayden Smith on first at Haymarket Park on Thursday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Corbin Hawkins talks to teammates on the mound during the second inning at Haymarket Park on Thursday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Kyan Lodice catches a pop fly in the sixth inning at Haymarket Park on Thursday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Devin Jones slides safely back into first at Haymarket Park on Thursday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Caden Blair is congratulated by teammates after winning the first game against Millard West at Haymarket Park on Thursday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports