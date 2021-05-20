Millard South defeats Millard West, sending Class A baseball championship to second game

LINCOLN — Millard South staved off elimination Thursday with a 3-1 win over Millard West at the Class A state baseball tournament.

It was the first loss in the double-elimination tourney for the Wildcats and forced a second game at Haymarket Park to determine the state champion.

Caden Blair pitched a complete-game four-hitter. He struck out four and walked three.

The Patriots went ahead to stay with a three-run second inning. Brayden Smith, Cam Kozeal and TJ Urban had RBIs.

Millard West scored its lone run in the sixth after a double by Rice Whitaker and an infield error.

Millard West (28-12)....000 001 0—1 4 1

Millard South (34-5).....030 000 0—3 6 1

W: Blair. L: Hawkins. 2B: MW, Whitaker.

