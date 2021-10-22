Millard South defeats Omaha Burke to remain undefeated

It was Senior Night at Millard South and late in the game Northern Illinois pledge Christian Nash topped 200 yards rushing.

But needed to take the snap and hand off was Gage Stenger, whom the Patriots weren’t intending to play Friday night.

The Nebraska pledge, who hurt a hamstring two weeks ago, sat out last week and was supposed to again against Omaha Burke. He was pressed into duty when new Vanderbilt baseball pledge Cam Kozeal hobbled off the field the play before.

Kozeal struggled at times with his throws, but ended with two touchdowns passing and two rushing in the 35-13 victory for the No. 1 Patriots against No. 7 Burke.

The Bulldogs gave up two strips and a pickoff in the first half, which were too much to overcome.

In their first game against a ranked team since before Labor Day, Burke’s loss ended a seven-game winning streak. The good news for the Bulldogs? They’ll still be a first-round host next Friday when the Class A playoffs commence.

In taking a 21-7 halftime lead, the Patriots (9-0) recovered two fumbles from Burke receivers. Those came after Josh Wilson intercepted Burke quarterback Cooper Katskee on the game’s first series.