It was Senior Night at Millard South and late in the game Northern Illinois pledge Christian Nash topped 200 yards rushing.
But needed to take the snap and hand off was Gage Stenger, whom the Patriots weren’t intending to play Friday night.
The Nebraska pledge, who hurt a hamstring two weeks ago, sat out last week and was supposed to again against Omaha Burke. He was pressed into duty when new Vanderbilt baseball pledge Cam Kozeal hobbled off the field the play before.
Kozeal struggled at times with his throws, but ended with two touchdowns passing and two rushing in the 35-13 victory for the No. 1 Patriots against No. 7 Burke.
The Bulldogs gave up two strips and a pickoff in the first half, which were too much to overcome.
In their first game against a ranked team since before Labor Day, Burke’s loss ended a seven-game winning streak. The good news for the Bulldogs? They’ll still be a first-round host next Friday when the Class A playoffs commence.
In taking a 21-7 halftime lead, the Patriots (9-0) recovered two fumbles from Burke receivers. Those came after Josh Wilson intercepted Burke quarterback Cooper Katskee on the game’s first series.
Stenger rode an exercise bike parked on the Buell Stadium track at times during the first half. Then he was running 50-yard sprints behind the team box in the second half and looked unhindered by the injury.
Nash ran for 201 yards on 22 carries, with chunk plays of 59 and 54 yards. His 1-yarder opened the scoring.
Kozeal’s touchdown passes were 21 yards to NU wrestling pledge Antrell Taylor and 14 yards to junior Brock Murtaugh.
Burke’s only scoring in the first three quarters came from its defense. Trae Starks had a 20-yard pick-six to cut it to 14-7, but a midfield strip with 2:46 left led to Kozeal’s second touchdown run of the half.
Oregon pledge Devon Jackson had one run for 1 yards and two catches for 5 yards for the Bulldogs (7-2).
Omaha Burke (7-2)........0 7 0 6—13
At Millard South (9-0)....7 14 14 0—35
MS: Christian Nash 1 run (Simon McClennan kick)
MS: Cam Kozeal 4 run (McClennan kick)
OB: Trae Starks 20 interception return (John Worden kick)
MS: Kozeal 12 run (McClennan kick)
MS: Antrell Taylor 21 pass from Kozeal (McClennan kick)
MS: Brock Murtaugh 14 pass from Kozeal (McClennan kick)
OB: Mason Blankenship 68 pass from Cooper Katskee (PAT failed)