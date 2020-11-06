Millard South defeats Omaha Creighton Prep to advance to football semifinals

But Urban was ready to make his own statement.

He twice bounced outside to his right and sprinted down the sideline for long gains. First, 29 yards. Then 15 more. He darted up the middle on the drive’s third snap for 22 yards.

And two plays later, Millard South had a game-sealing touchdown — Urban raised his fist in the air after senior Reggie Harris went in motion, caught his touch pass and galloped 11 yards to extend the Patriots lead to 34-17 with eight minutes left.

“We were just trying to find ways to get (Urban) working, to get him loose,” Patriots coach Andy Means said. “He’s so good at reading, and knowing where to go with the ball. He’s just a great athlete and that’s what you do in games like this — you put the ball in the hands of people like T.J.”

Creighton Prep did manage a field goal on its ensuing possession, but couldn’t recover an onside kick and never got the ball back during the game’s final five minutes.

Ultimately, the Junior Jays paid for their ineffective possessions early in the second half. They totaled just 9 combined yards on their first three drives — two of those possessions ended with sacks by Millard South sophomore Lance Rucker.