Millard South defeats Omaha Creighton Prep to advance to football semifinals

There wasn’t much debate on the Millard South sideline about where to go with the football after Omaha Creighton Prep scored an early fourth-quarter touchdown and threatened a late rally.
This Class A state quarterfinal would be decided by the Patriots’ mobile quarterback.
Senior TJ Urban, an instinctive and hard-nosed runner, had been giving the Junior Jays fits all night — he ended up with 244 yards on 26 carries, several holes ripped out of his tattered red jersey and a post-game reservation inside an ice tub.
And with the game on the line, the Air Force commit was at his best Friday night.
Urban led No. 3 Millard South (8-1) on a win-sealing drive in the fourth quarter to clinch a 34-20 victory over No. 6 Creighton Prep (6-3) at Buell Stadium Friday night. The Patriots advance to play No. 1 Westside (10-0) next week.
“I want the ball in my hands at the end of the game,” Urban said. “I’m the leader. These guys look up to me and that’s what I’ve got to do.”
He flipped the game’s momentum at the exact moment that the Patriots needed a response.
Creighton Prep, benefiting from a Millard South fumble, had pulled within 28-17 during the opening two minutes of the fourth quarter. Its exhilarating scoring drive included a dramatic fourth-down completion — senior Alex Bullock, with a defender hanging on his back, caught a 30-yard pass from quarterback Sam Meysenburg. And junior running back Jack Stessman ran through a couple would-be tacklers as he powered ahead for a 14-yard touchdown.
But Urban was ready to make his own statement.
He twice bounced outside to his right and sprinted down the sideline for long gains. First, 29 yards. Then 15 more. He darted up the middle on the drive’s third snap for 22 yards.
And two plays later, Millard South had a game-sealing touchdown — Urban raised his fist in the air after senior Reggie Harris went in motion, caught his touch pass and galloped 11 yards to extend the Patriots lead to 34-17 with eight minutes left.
“We were just trying to find ways to get (Urban) working, to get him loose,” Patriots coach Andy Means said. “He’s so good at reading, and knowing where to go with the ball. He’s just a great athlete and that’s what you do in games like this — you put the ball in the hands of people like T.J.”
Creighton Prep did manage a field goal on its ensuing possession, but couldn’t recover an onside kick and never got the ball back during the game’s final five minutes.
Ultimately, the Junior Jays paid for their ineffective possessions early in the second half. They totaled just 9 combined yards on their first three drives — two of those possessions ended with sacks by Millard South sophomore Lance Rucker.
By the time Prep found an offensive rhythm after halftime, it was trailing by three scores.
Creighton Prep (6-3)........0 10 0 10—20
at Millard South (8-1)......7 7 14 6—34
MS: T.J. Urban 9 run (Cole Lammel kick)
MS: Urban 1 run (Lammel kick)
CP: Alex Bullock 44 pass from Sam Meysenburg (Pat Foley kick)
CP: Foley 45 FG
MS: Christian Nash 4 run (Lammel kick)
MS: Nash 1 run (Lammel kick)
CP: Jack Stessman 14 run (Foley kick)
MS: Harris 11 pass from Urban (kick failed)
CP: Foley 34 FG
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: CP, Stessman 4-60, Parker Leise 6-29, Max Sanders 4-13, Meysenburg 6-3. MS, Urban 26-244, Harris 6-27, Nash 7-16, Taekwon Johnson 3-10, Antrell Taylor 2-6, Gage Stenger 1-2, Gage Mack 2-1.
Passing: CP, Meysenburg 16-29-0 205. MS, Urban 9-13-1 141, Stenger 2-3-0 47, Deiondre Rice 0-1-0 0.
Receiving: CP, Bullock 9-137, AJ Rollins 4-39, AJ Collins 2-24, Hayden Stessman 1-9. MS, Antrell Taylor 3-12, Stenger 2-36, Harris 2-9, Michael Harding 1-42, Ryan Holdsworth 1-41, Luke Irvine 1-33, Urban 1-6.
