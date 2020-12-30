 Skip to main content
Millard South defeats Omaha Northwest in boys Metro Holiday quarterfinals
BASKETBALL

Millard South defeats Omaha Northwest in boys Metro Holiday quarterfinals

Millard South advanced to the Metro Holiday tournament semifinals with the Patriots' 72-38 win over Omaha Northwest in the quarterfinals.

Lance Rucker and Gage Stenger each scored 13 apiece for Millard South.

Millard South..........17  14  19  22—72

Omaha Northwest....6  10  17    5—38

MS: Brock Murtaugh 2, Maal Jal 7, Lance Rucker 13, Gage Stenger 13, Trey Moseman 4, Braden Cannon 4, Michael Harding 9, Will Cooper 11, Jack Cooper 9.

ONW: Marrieon Marks 2, Jayden Curtis-Sayers 12, Chot Chotyrel 2, Walt Bosby 4, Landen Broer 13, Isaiah Forte-Williams 5.

