Millard South defeats Omaha Northwest in boys Metro Holiday quarterfinals

Millard South advanced to the Metro Holiday tournament semifinals with the Patriots' 72-38 win over Omaha Northwest in the quarterfinals.
Lance Rucker and Gage Stenger each scored 13 apiece for Millard South.
Millard South..........17 14 19 22—72
Omaha Northwest....6 10 17 5—38
MS: Brock Murtaugh 2, Maal Jal 7, Lance Rucker 13, Gage Stenger 13, Trey Moseman 4, Braden Cannon 4, Michael Harding 9, Will Cooper 11, Jack Cooper 9.
ONW: Marrieon Marks 2, Jayden Curtis-Sayers 12, Chot Chotyrel 2, Walt Bosby 4, Landen Broer 13, Isaiah Forte-Williams 5.
Celebrating the past All-Nebraska basketball teams
2020: The Legion of All-Nebraska
2019: Masterpiece
2018: Monumental
2017: Royal Court
2016: Hang Time
2015: Shooting Stars
2014: Full-court Press
2013: All-Shake
2012: Old School
2011: Showstoppers
2010: Good to the End
2009: From All Directions
2008: Rare Collection
2007: Big Game
2006: A Cut Above
2005: All-State Oasis
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports