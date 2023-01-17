Millard South downs Lincoln East in wrestling showdown of Class A's top two teams

One final swing in back-and-forth affair was enough for the state’s top team Tuesday night.

Class A No. 1 Millard South won four of five matches – including three by pin – midway through its 46-21 win over second-ranked Lincoln East.

The host Patriots took hold of the dual after five lead changes in the first six matches. They outscored East 30-9 after the midway point.

“Honestly, it went about as I expected it to go,” Millard South coach Nate Olson said. “We knew there were going to be tough matches – we knew we were outmanned at spots. We just had to keep it close and give ourselves a chance.”

They did that through the first half of the dual, beginning the scoreboard yo-yo began with top-ranked Isaac Ekdahl’s 6-3 decision over No. 4 Scottie Meier at 113 pounds. East swung back with a Noah Ingwersen pin in the following match, before returning state champion Miles Anderson restored the Patriot lead with his major decision at 126, a 23-12 rout of No. 4 Joshua Shaner.

It wouldn’t last long, though.

Returning state champion Gabe Turman, the top-ranked wrestler in the state at 132 pounds, finished a 4-0 win over sixth-ranked Gino Rettele.

Things swung Millard South’s way for good with a deciding stretch from there.

Second-ranked 138-pounder Logan Glynn rebounded from a loss in the Metro finals over the weekend in impressive fashion, putting together a workmanlike 4-0 win over No. 3 Cole Toline.

“He as aggressive on his feet, had a lot of motion, a lot of good hand fighting, pushed the pace and got a couple of good takedowns,” Olson said of Glynn, who was ranked atop the weight entering last weekend. “I’m happy he bounced back, and we knew he would.”

Joel Adams, Henry Reilly and Aiden Robertson got mat slaps in three of the next four matches to push the Patriot cushion to 28-12.

Millard South clinched things with top-ranked Caeden Olin’s pin at 195 pounds. Teammates Brock Dyer (285 pounds) and Kiernan Meink (106) tacked on pins down the stretch for the Patriots, who won nine of 14 matches.

It was the first dual loss of the season for Lincoln East, snapping a string of 18-straight victories dating back to last season.

Millard South starts a stretch of more than two weeks where they’ll have nothing but duals. The Patriots visit fourth-ranked Papillion-La Vista on Thursday, take part in the Kearney Duals on Saturday, and host nationally-ranked Liberty (Mo.) next week.

The teams could see each other again in next month’s state dual tournament, something East coach Jeff Rutledge said wasn’t lost on his group.

“You wrestle the best team for a reason, and really the message was the team was to compete and not worry about the winning and just let the results take care of themselves,” Rutledge said. “And I thought they did that.”

He said there were plenty of positive takeaways, and even more work to be done, before a potential second meeting with the three-time defending state dual champions.

“That’s why we wanted to get it on our schedule, and I’m really happy that we were able to,” Rutledge said. “It proves that we’re doing some good things in the practice room. And it gives us some good things to go to the wrestling room and work on.”

Dual scoring: 113: Isaac Ekdahl, Millard South, dec Scottie Meier, Lincoln East, 6-3 (MS leads 3-0). 120: Noah Ingwersen, Lincoln East, pins Brady Danze, Lincoln East, 5:13 (LE leads 6-3). 126: Miles Anderson, Millard South, maj dec Joshua Shaner, Lincoln East, 23-12 (MS leads 7-6). 132: Gabe Turman, Lincoln East, dec Gino Rettele, Millard South, 8-1 (LE leads 9-7). 138: Logan Glynn, Millard South, dec Cole Toline, Lincoln East, 4-0 (MS leads 10-9). 145: Joel Adams, Millard South, pin Jayden Carlson, Lincoln East, 2:46 (MS leads 16-9). 152: Westin Sherlock, Lincoln East, dec Josiah Aburumuh, Millard South, 8-5 (MS leads 16-12). 160: Henry Reilly, Millard South, pin Mason Miigerl, Lincoln East, 5:36 (MS leads 22-12). 170: Aiden Robertson, Millard South, pin Landon Spivey, Lincoln East, 3:49 (MS leads 28-12). 182: Caleb Schwerdtfeger, Lincoln East, dec Tanner Fuller, Millard South (MS leads 28-15). 195: Caeden Olin, Millard South, pin Grant Schwerdtfeger, Lincoln East, 3:12 (MS leads 34-15). 220: Axel Lyman, Lincoln East, pin Tristen Williams, Millard South, 3:36 (34-21). 285: Brock Dyer, Millard South, pin Jase Frost, Lincoln East, 5:31 (MS leads 40-21). 106: Kiernan Meink, Millard South, pin Essek McRoberts, Lincoln East, 1:17 (MS wins 46-21).