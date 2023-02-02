Looking for a little championship drama at Saturday’s state dual tournament?

Options may be limited.

Two of the four brackets at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds will lean heavily towards a defending champion — Millard South in Class A, David City Aquinas in Class D — that made it look easy a year ago. A third field has a familiar face back in a familiar place as Broken Bow returns to the Class C tourney for the first time since winning back-to-back titles.

Underdogs may be abundant, but don’t tell Chris Curry about uphill battles.

“I keep telling them, ‘we don’t have to win all 14 (matches),’” the Papillion-La Vista coach said about the message to his team this week.

The Monarchs actually had more success than anyone against one of the weekend’s Goliaths. The 24 points Papio scored in a loss to Millard South a little over two weeks ago were three more than the Patriots gave up in any other dual this season, a season that includes a victory over another nationally ranked program.

Still, Millard South enters as maybe the heaviest of the favorites. Owners of the last three dual championships (and six of the last seven titles), the Patriots have found another gear this season.

They’ve won duals against fellow tourney qualifiers by an average of nearly 25 points. Included in that are lopsided victories over second-seeded Lincoln East (46-21 in mid-January) and No. 3 Norfolk (39-21 in the season’s opening week).

The Patriots also took apart a Bennington bunch ranked No. 1 in Class B by Huskermat to the tune of 51-16 in late December.

So what will it take for someone to spring an upset of Nebraska’s premier program?

“It just comes down to a lot of bonus points for us,” Curry said. “We’d just have to limit their bonus points. We’ve got to stay in those positions longer, and where they have some of their better guys, we’ve got to battle. How long can you battle?”

Curry’s bunch has had nine duals against seven other qualifiers, including two against third-ranked Norfolk. The Monarchs, ranked No. 4 by Huskermat, open with fifth-ranked North Platte in the 9 a.m. first round. A win would likely set up that rematch with Millard South in the semifinals.

Broken Bow dropped from Class B, where the Indians finished fourth at last year’s dual tournament. Head coach Ed Schaaf said his team could have its full lineup together this weekend, which would be the first time since the holiday break.

“When you’re looking at duals, you’re always looking for where there are holes that you can exploit,” Schaaf said. “You look at us, and we don’t have many of those holes. We’re pretty tough.”

Included in a 16-1 regular season is a 43-34 win in late December over Aquinas. The lone loss for Schaaf and company came to Class B No. 5 Waverly.

“We’ve seen good dual teams,” Schaaf said. “We’ve been tested.”

There will be a new Class C champion, even if it’s not the Indians. That’s because back-to-back champion Aquinas has moved down to Class D, where they’ll be favored to win a third straight dual crown.

The Monarchs outscored three opponents by a combined 102 points on the way to the hardware a year ago. And the three teams behind them in rankings didn’t qualify for this weekend’s festivities. Defending Class D champion Sutherland — ranked sixth entering the weekend — could pose the biggest threat to Aquinas.

Fans hoping for heroics and heartache aren’t totally out of luck, though, as a Class B tournament that came down to one point a year ago somehow appears even closer.

Qualifiers include six of the top seven in the rankings, enough depth and top-end talent to keep the bracket interesting, and a pair of top match-ups in the opening round.

Bennington, who beat Blair 33-32 in last year’s final, opens against Schuyler. The top-ranked Badgers would see the winner of No. 3 Blair and No. 7 Hastings in the semifinal. An opener between second-ranked Omaha Skutt and fifth-ranked Waverly appears to be the top pairing in the 10:30 a.m. first round for Classes B and C.

All semifinals are slated for 2 p.m., with championship duals set for 6:30 p.m.

Photos: Nebraska state wrestling tournament championship matches