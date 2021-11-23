Millard South football coach Andy Means announces retirement after 18 seasons

Andy Means coached Millard South for 18 years, won a state title in 2009, finished runners-up in 2008 and 2010, and made the playoffs 15 times.
The title games have been set for 2021 Nebraska high school football.
Millard South football coach Andy Means has announced his retirement from the school district, effective at the end of the 2021-22 school year.
A former defensive back at Nebraska from Holdrege, Means was at the Millard South for 36 years. After 18 years as an assistant to Marty Going, he succeeded Going and was head coach 18 years.
The Patriots were 136-61 while he was head coach. They were state champions in 2009, when they were ranked nationally, and state runners-up in 2008 and 2010. His teams made the playoffs 15 of his 18 years.
“Andy is a man of integrity, and he has always done things the right way," Patriots Athletic Director Steve Throne said in a press release. “We will miss him on the sidelines next year.
“Some people don’t realize that he is a better person and teacher than he is anything else. The Millard South family would like to wish Coach Means a happy retirement and we want to thank him for all he has done for our students, staff, football program and community. He is not someone you can replace.”
Millard South was 9-1 in Means' final season, losing 49-42 to Omaha North in the first round of the Class A playoffs.
Photos: Nebraska high school football Monday championship games
Sandhills/Thedford's Kyle Cox loses control of the ball as he's tackled by Kenesaw's Joel Katzberg at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
Kenesaw's Trey Kennedy has his jersey pulled by Sandhills/Thedford's Zeb Wilde at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
Kenesaw's Tyson Denkert jumps past Sandhills/Thedford's Zeb Wilde at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
Kenesaw's Eli Hansen (70) hugs his mother Tonya after defeating Sandhills/Thedford for the Class D2 state title at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
Kenesaw players hold up their Class D2 state title trophy after defeating Sandhills/Thedford at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
Kenesaw's Tyson Denkert receives his state title medal from head coach Craig Schnitzler after defeating Sandhills/Thedford at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
Kenesaw's Tyson Denkert rips the ball from Sandhills/Thedford's Trae Hickman at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
Howells-Dodge's Aandy Dominguez jumps into the arms of Assistant Coach Nathan Bazata after they defeated Cross County for the D1 championship on Monday.
The championship medals that are being handed out to Howells-Dodge after they defeated Cross County during the D1 championship game on Monday.
Howells-Dodge's Evan Haas hugs Assistant Coach Wes Pokorny after they defeated Cross County in the D1 championship game on Monday.
Howells-Dodge's Levi Belina runs the ball against Cross County during the D1 championship game on Monday.
Cross County's Shayden Lundstrom throws a pass against Howells-Dodge during the D1 championship game on Monday.
Cross County Head Coach Hayden Delano asks officials why a kick fumbled by Howells-Dodge was a touchback instead of a safety during the D1 championship game on Monday.
Howells-Dodge Head Coach Mike Speirs, left talks with Levi Belina during a break in the action against Cross County during the D1 championship game on Monday.
Cross County's Shayden Lundstrom tries to pull from Howells-Dodge's Gavin Nelson during the D1 championship game on Monday.
Howells-Dodge's Lance Brester tries to avoid the grasp of Cross County's Cory Holinger during the D1 championship game on Monday.
Cross County's Carter Seim runs the ball against Howells-Dodge during the D1 championship game on Monday.
Howells-Dodge's Gavin Nelson looks to pass against Cross County during the D1 championship game on Monday.
The 8-man game between Howells-Dodge and Cross County used a smaller field than Memorial Stadium had, so a temporary goalpost was installed for the D1 championship game on Monday. Neither team attempted a field goal or PAT.
Howells-Dodge's Levi Belina, No. 22, lines up on offense against Cross County during the D1 championship game on Monday.
Sandhills/Thedford's Dane Pokorny is tackled by Kenesaw's Drake Olson (43) and Tyson Denkert (10) at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
Sandhills/Thedford's Drew McIntosh catches a touchdown pass against Kenesaw at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
Sandhills/Thedford's Dane Pokorny dives for a touchdown against Kenesaw at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
Sandhills/Thedford's Reece Zutavern runs the ball for a touchdown against Kenesaw at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
Sandhills/Thedford's Kyle Cox (5) hands the ball off to Reece Zutavern (24) against Kenesaw at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
Sandhills/Thedford's Reece Zutavern tackles Kenesaw's Tyson Denkart at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
Kenesaw's Sean Duffy is stiffarmed by Sandhills/Thedford's Dane Pokorny at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
Kenesaw's Tyson Denkert carries the ball for a touchdown at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
Howells-Dodge's R.J. Bayer gets a hand on Cross County's Shayden Lundstrom hand as he throws a pass in the second half during the D1 championship game on Monday.
Cross County's Shayden Lundstrom pitches the ball to Haiden Held in the second half against Howells-Dodge Cross County during the D1 championship game on Monday.
Howells-Dodge's running back, Levi Belina throws a touchdown pass after getting to quarterback Gavin Nelson in the fourth quarter against Cross County during the D1 championship game on Monday.
Howells-Dodge fans celebrates an interception by Gavin Nelson against Cross County during the D1 championship game on Monday.
Howells-Dodge's Gavin Nelson returns an interception against Cross County during the D1 championship game on Monday.
Howells-Dodge's quarterback Gavin Nelson catches a touchdown pass from running back Levi Belina in the fourth quarter against Cross County during the D1 championship game on Monday.
Howells-Dodge hoists their trophy after they defeated Cross County for the D1 championship on Monday.
Cross County's Cameron Graham turns away as he listens to his coach Hayden Delano (holding runner-up trophy) talks to his team after losing to Howells-Dodge in the D1 championship game on Monday.
Cross County's Cory Hollinger reacts to not being able to catch up to a third-down deep pass in the second quarter against Howells-Dodge during the D1 championship game on Monday.
Howells-Dodge's Gavin Nelson tries to avoid a tackle from Cross County's Shayden Lundstrom in the second quarter during the D1 championship game on Monday.
Howells-Dodge's Lance Brester, right, breaks up a pass intended for Cross County's Cameron Graham in the second quarter of the D1 championship game on Monday.
Howells-Dodge's Jestin Bayer tries to tackleCross County's Shayden Lundstrom in the first quarter of the D1 championship game on Monday.
Bennington players celebrate with Dylan Mostek after he scored his third touchdown during the first half of their Class B State Title game against Aurora at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
Bennington players help Dylan Mostek up after he scored his third touchdown during the first half of their Class B State Title game against Aurora at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
Bennington's Dylan Mostek scores his first touchdown during the first half of their Class B State Title game against Aurora at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
Aurora's Carlos Collazo carries the ball during the first half of their Class B State Title game against Bennington at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
Bennington's Dylan Mostek runs the ball during the first half of their Class B State Title game against Aurora at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
Bennington's Dylan Mostek runs the ball during the first half of their Class B State Title game against Aurora at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
Bennington's Dylan Mostek runs the ball during the first half of their Class B State Title game against Aurora at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
Aurora's Carlos Collazo tries to avoid a tackle from Bennington's Mitchell Andersen during the first half of their Class B State Title game at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
Bennington's Seth Wempen (3) and Luke Macdonald tackle Aurora's Mack Owens during the first half of their Class B State Title game at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
Bennington's Dylan Mostek runs the ball during the first half of their Class B State Title game against Aurora at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
Bennington's Trey Bird (13) tries to escape Aurora's Brekyn Papineau (55) and Garrett Bellis (64) during the first half of their Class B State Title game at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
Bennington's Trey Bird (13) is tackled by Aurora's Brekyn Papineau (55) and Garrett Bellis (64) during the first half of their Class B State Title game at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
Bennington's Trey Bird runs the ball during the first half of their Class B State Title game against Aurora at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
Aurora's Carlos Collazo runs the ball during the first half of their Class B State Title game against Bennington at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
Aurora's Drew Knust runs the ball during the first half of their Class B State Title game against Bennington at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
Bennington's Head Coach Kameron Lenhart hugs Jaxson Andrews after he recovered a fumble during the first half of their Class B State Title game against Aurora at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
Bennington's Mitchell Andersen and Mack Owens shake hands after Bennington defeated Aurora in their Class B State Title game at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
Bennington's Luke Macdonald (from left), Chevalier Curry, and Andrew Parrish run off the field after defeating Aurora in their Class B State Title game at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
Bennington's Luke Macdonald celebrates with fans after defeating Aurora in their Class B State Title game at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
Bennington's Luke Macdonald celebrates with fans after defeating Aurora in their Class B State Title game at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
Bennington's Luke Macdonald celebrates with fans after defeating Aurora in their Class B State Title game at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
Bennington's Head Coach Kameron Lenhart presents Dylan Mostek with his medal after defeating Aurora in their Class B State Title game at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
Bennington's Clete Scearcy (from left), Jonathan Williams, and Gabriel Birge celebrate after defeating Aurora in their Class B State Title game at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
Bennington's Jameson Krayneski (65) and Jacob Stier celebrate after defeating Aurora in their Class B State Title game at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
Bennington's Austin Hofts (44) and Aurora's Maddex Egger reach for the ball after Aurora's onside kick during the second half of their Class B State Title game at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
Bennington's Austin Hofts (44) and Aurora's Maddex Egger reach for the ball after Aurora's onside kick during the second half of their Class B State Title game at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
Aurora's Drew Knust looks to hand the ball off to Carlos Collazo during the second half of their Class B State Title game against Bennington at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
Aurora's Carlos Collazo runs the ball during the second half of their Class B State Title game against Bennington at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
Aurora's Carsen Staehr runs the ball during the second half of their Class B State Title game against Bennington at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
Bennington's Seth Wempen reaches for the ball during the second half of their Class B State Title game against Aurora at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
Bennington's Trevor Heese tackles Aurora's Carsen Staehr during the second half of their Class B State Title game at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
Bennington's Cody Harris celebrates after defeating Aurora in their Class B State Title game at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
A fan holds a sign for Bennington's Dylan Mostek after the team defeated Aurora in their Class B State Title game at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
Bennington's Dylan Mostek hugs Westin Beck (14) and Owen Douglas after defeating Aurora in their Class B State Title game at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
Bennington's Dylan Mostek hugs Westin Beck after defeating Aurora in their Class B State Title game at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
Bennington players celebrate after defeating Aurora in their Class B State Title game at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
Bennington players celebrate after defeating Aurora in their Class B State Title game at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
Bennington players celebrate after defeating Aurora in their Class B State Title game at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
