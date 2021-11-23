 Skip to main content
Millard South football coach Andy Means announces retirement after 18 seasons
FOOTBALL

Millard South football coach Andy Means announces retirement after 18 seasons

Andy Means

Andy Means coached Millard South for 18 years, won a state title in 2009, finished runners-up in 2008 and 2010, and made the playoffs 15 times.

 MATT DIXON, THE WORLD-HERALD

The title games have been set for 2021 Nebraska high school football.

Millard South football coach Andy Means has announced his retirement from the school district, effective at the end of the 2021-22 school year.

A former defensive back at Nebraska from Holdrege, Means was at the Millard South for 36 years. After 18 years as an assistant to Marty Going, he succeeded Going and was head coach 18 years.

The Patriots were 136-61 while he was head coach. They were state champions in 2009, when they were ranked nationally, and state runners-up in 2008 and 2010. His teams made the playoffs 15 of his 18 years.

“Andy is a man of integrity, and he has always done things the right way," Patriots Athletic Director Steve Throne said in a press release. “We will miss him on the sidelines next year.

“Some people don’t realize that he is a better person and teacher than he is anything else. The Millard South family would like to wish Coach Means a happy retirement and we want to thank him for all he has done for our students, staff, football program and community. He is not someone you can replace.”

Millard South was 9-1 in Means' final season, losing 49-42 to Omaha North in the first round of the Class A playoffs.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

