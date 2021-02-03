 Skip to main content
Millard South girls basketball team sets Class A record with 107-point outing
BASKETBALL

Millard South girls basketball team sets Class A record with 107-point outing

Millard South coach Bryce Meyers knew it would take a lot of points to defeat Iowa power Glenwood.

As it turned out, his victorious Patriots set a state record.

Millard South broke the Class A girls basketball scoring mark Tuesday night in a 107-83 road win. The previous record was 101, set in 1990 by Omaha Marian and tied last year by the Patriots.

The state record for most points in a game is 134, set in 2000 by Class B South Sioux City.

“We knew they were good and could really score,” Meyers said. “They made a bunch of shots in the second half so we couldn’t let up.”

Meyers had watched film of several Glenwood games, including a 77-73 loss to Fremont on Jan. 9. The Patriots are ranked No. 2 in the Nebraska Top 10 and Fremont is No. 3.

“We held them down in the first half,” Meyers said. “We knew they weren’t going to quit.”

Millard South’s full-court press helped the Patriots grab a 57-35 halftime lead. Meyers’ squad outscored Glenwood 50-48 in the second half.

Sophomore Cora Olsen led the Patriots with 37 points. She was 16 of 19 from the field — including a pair of 3-pointers — and 3 for 3 from the free-throw line.

Khloe Lemon finished with 21 points while Megan Belt had 20 and Mya Babbitt 17. Also scoring for Millard South were Juliana Jones (6), Lexi Finkenbiner (4) and Miranda Kelly (2).

Millard South moved to 16-1 while the Rams, ranked No. 1 in Iowa Class 4-A, fell to 13-3.

The Patriots will ride the momentum of that victory into Saturday’s home game against fifth-ranked Omaha Central. The teams combined for a tournament scoring record 155 points in the Metro Holiday final, won by Millard South 79-76.

“We took a day off from practice (Wednesday) and then we’ll get right back after it,” Meyers said. “The girls were excited about that big win but now it’s time to move on.”

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

