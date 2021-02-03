Millard South girls basketball team sets Class A record with 107-point outing

Millard South coach Bryce Meyers knew it would take a lot of points to defeat Iowa power Glenwood.

As it turned out, his victorious Patriots set a state record.

Millard South broke the Class A girls basketball scoring mark Tuesday night in a 107-83 road win. The previous record was 101, set in 1990 by Omaha Marian and tied last year by the Patriots.

The state record for most points in a game is 134, set in 2000 by Class B South Sioux City.

“We knew they were good and could really score,” Meyers said. “They made a bunch of shots in the second half so we couldn’t let up.”

Meyers had watched film of several Glenwood games, including a 77-73 loss to Fremont on Jan. 9. The Patriots are ranked No. 2 in the Nebraska Top 10 and Fremont is No. 3.

“We held them down in the first half,” Meyers said. “We knew they weren’t going to quit.”

Millard South’s full-court press helped the Patriots grab a 57-35 halftime lead. Meyers’ squad outscored Glenwood 50-48 in the second half.

Sophomore Cora Olsen led the Patriots with 37 points. She was 16 of 19 from the field — including a pair of 3-pointers — and 3 for 3 from the free-throw line.