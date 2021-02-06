 Skip to main content
Millard South has five score in double digits in win over Omaha Central
BASKETBALL

Millard South has five score in double digits in win over Omaha Central

Millard South had five players score in double figures Saturday night in an 81-64 girls basketball win over Omaha Central.

Mya Babbitt led the way with 18 points, including five 3-pointers.

The second-ranked Patriots led by 20 in the first quarter over the fifth-ranked Eagles.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald.

