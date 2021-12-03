Millard South is again the one to beat this Nebraska boys wrestling season

A familiar face, a new frontier and a return to normalcy. This high school wrestling season has a little bit for everyone.
Start with what we know, that there’s again a heavy favorite in Class A.
Top-ranked Millard South, team champion in six of the past seven seasons, is again the one to beat. The Patriots are a unanimous No. 1, and it’s not hard to see why.
A lineup that graduated three Division I state champions from a year ago has three more this season.
As if that wasn’t enough, there’s a chip on the shoulder, too.
Coach Nate Olson estimated that 20 members of the Patriot football team went out for wrestling this season. That’s 20 wrestlers who came to practice with a bad taste in their mouths following a first-round upset in the state football playoffs. It was the first ever opening-round loss by a top seed in Nebraska history.
“I can definitely see it,” Olson said of this team carrying a bit of an edge. “They had every intention of going undefeated and carrying it all the way to the state championship. They love the rings. And it seemed like they’re preparing for a run at another one.”
Chasing jewelry is one thing. Getting some frustration out on the mat is entirely different.
“We’re all in a certain type of mood,” senior Antrell Taylor said.
Taylor, who accounted for 10 touchdowns for the Patriots this fall, headlines Millard South’s Division I trio. The Nebraska wrestling commit is a three-time state finalist and has gone a combined 66-1 over the past two seasons, both of which have ended with gold medals.
Taylor is ranked as a top-20 prospect nationally in the class of 2022 by Matscouts. He brings a little extra thump to a lineup already full of hammers.
“He’s been working more on his top and bottom game,” Olson said. “He’s always been so quick on his feet and strong. I think adding that element of the top game and being able to get away from anyone will just take him to the next level.”
Speaking of the next level, senior Tyler Antoniak joined Taylor as a Division I commit earlier this week. Antoniak, who won a state title in 2020, picked Arizona State on Tuesday.
Next in that Patriot pipeline is returning state champ Joel Adams. The junior burst onto the scene over the summer with impressive showings at two of the toughest tournaments in the nation, winning one and finishing second in the other.
He’s ranked No. 15 in the country for the class of 2023.
Olson also is bullish on junior Aiden Robertson, who finished second at 132 pounds a year ago. Robertson’s older brother and father won state titles.
“He’s another guy that isn’t super flashy, but he has a work ethic like no one else,” Olson said. “It’s in his genes. He just needs to keep putting the work in and keep getting better.”
Add it all up and it makes Olson’s bunch, tabbed as a preseason top-50 team nationally by MatScouts, a clear favorite in Class A.
But the Patriots aren’t without competition.
Omaha Westside brings back the most state tournament points from a year ago and is looking for its first top-three finish since winning it all in 1977.
Trips to multiple out-of-state events, including this weekend’s season-opening tournament in Sioux City, should challenge Millard South.
Olson is hoping that butting heads with another team will get his group off on the right track.
“I think the kids are always a little more focused after the first competition,” Olson said. “That kind of sets the bar for where we need to go.”
State duals return
The state duals tournament returns after a one-year hiatus because of COVID.
The event, set for Feb. 5 at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney, will be held for the ninth time. Team qualification will again be based on regular-season wild card points, as it was for the first time in 2020.