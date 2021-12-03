Millard South is again the one to beat this Nebraska boys wrestling season

A familiar face, a new frontier and a return to normalcy. This high school wrestling season has a little bit for everyone.

Start with what we know, that there’s again a heavy favorite in Class A.

Top-ranked Millard South, team champion in six of the past seven seasons, is again the one to beat. The Patriots are a unanimous No. 1, and it’s not hard to see why.

A lineup that graduated three Division I state champions from a year ago has three more this season.

As if that wasn’t enough, there’s a chip on the shoulder, too.

Coach Nate Olson estimated that 20 members of the Patriot football team went out for wrestling this season. That’s 20 wrestlers who came to practice with a bad taste in their mouths following a first-round upset in the state football playoffs. It was the first ever opening-round loss by a top seed in Nebraska history.

“I can definitely see it,” Olson said of this team carrying a bit of an edge. “They had every intention of going undefeated and carrying it all the way to the state championship. They love the rings. And it seemed like they’re preparing for a run at another one.”