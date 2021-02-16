Millard South may have the greatest wrestling team of all time. They can prove it at state

Want to have a G.O.A.T. talk with Nate Olson?
Give him a couple of days.
The Millard South head coach isn’t ready to get into the discussion about where his Patriots stack up amongst the best wrestling teams ever assembled in Nebraska.
Not before this week’s state tournament at least, because postseason performance "absolutely" plays a major role in how his team is viewed.
“Our end goal is to be state champions," Olson said. "Breaking a record is icing on the cake.”
The rest of us don’t need to wait.
Millard South already has four Division I commits, a total unmatched in state history, and there are likely three or four more who will compete at that level.
But put aside the record chasing — and there will be quite a few in danger over the next two days at the CHI Health Center — and focus on the construction of the lineup.
All 14 weights qualified. Five are unanimously ranked No. 1. Three others are second in at least one of the three polls.
“They don’t have a weak weight,” said Ross Halford, Nebraska wrestling analyst and owner/creator of Huskermat. “If you’re looking at who could beat them in a dual — when you’re having to come up with six or seven wins and maybe bonus points — I don’t think there’s any team that could ever beat them in a dual.”
The murderer’s row really gets going at 120 pounds, where senior Caleb Coyle (35-5) is a three-time finalist. The Oregon State recruit won a state title at 113 a year ago.
Iowa State signee Conor Knopick, ranked No. 6 in the country by MatScouts, follows at 126. He’s coming off a finals performance last year in which he beat Oklahoma State recruit Jakason Burks for gold.
Joel Adams (138) and Tyler Antoniak (145) are both high-end Division I prospects. Neither is currently ranked in national publications, but both could be by this time next year.
Then come the Huskers.
Both Scott Robertson (152) and Antrell Taylor (160) have committed to Nebraska. They’re a combined 76-0 on the season.
Robertson had two wins — one by pin — over Iowa State commit Jack Gaukel of Sergeant Bluff-Luton (Iowa) in the span of a week earlier this season. Taylor, ranked sixth nationally, has lost once in the last two calendar years.
Knopick, Adams, Antoniak and Taylor have each been on U.S. world teams and competed overseas.
All of that in one wrestling room.
“It’s a joy,” Robertson said of practices. “It’s like a job you love.”
And one that Olson has to pinch himself to believe. He frequently looks around at Patriot practice and shakes his head at the talent.
“I think all the coaches do it on a daily basis,” Olson said. “Just being able to sit back and watch two great athletes, two great students of the sport, go at it and try to get better. We’re lucky to be in that situation.”
What separates this Millard South team and some of the best Nebraska has had — like the 2009 Grand Island team that owns the Class A scoring record — is the amount of college commits, Halford said.
“They just didn’t have this kind of firepower, the kind of depth this team has” Halford said. “I can remember not too long ago when it was one or two Division I kids across the whole state. This lineup has seven or eight.”
The national recognition has come too.
Millard South is ranked No. 14 in the country by MatScouts, and in early January won a dual against a Liberty (Mo.) team also in the top 20.
It was yet another example, Olson said, of his team performing its best in the biggest moments.
“We went through a stretch this season where there wasn’t a lot of competition,” he said. “And you could see they were getting bored. These guys like the bright lights.”
Robertson, who won a state title in Utah before moving to Omaha, feels it too. And he says the Patriots have a high bar for themselves.
“We’re not just trying to be varsity,” he said. “We’re not just trying to be the best in the Metro area. We’re not just trying to be the best in the state. We’re trying to be the best in the nation, and maybe even the best in the world someday.”
Millard South has real chances at state tournament marks for points, pins and place-winners. But leaving their place in the record books may come down to the less familiar names, draws and matchups.
That 2009 Grand Island team had seven finalists and 12 medal-winners while racking up 252.5 points. It was one year after Omaha Skutt set the all-class record of 256.
Both are within reach this week.
“We just have to go out there and wrestle to win,” Olson said. “Everyone just has to do their job.”
The Millard South lineup
106 — Miles Anderson
2021 Record: 31-4
Class: Freshman
State Tournament Appearances: 1
State Ranking: Unanimous No. 2
Rundown: Talent and upside are apparent. He kickstarts things for the Patriot lineup.
Coachspeak: “That 106 weight class is up for grabs. Everybody has beaten everybody. I feel really good with where he’s at. His work ethic and his wrestling knowledge and skills are going to take him into the next level for sure.”
113 — Gino Rettele
2021 Record: 24-12
Class: Sophomore
State Tournament Appearances: 1
State Ranking: No. 9 by NEWrestle
Rundown: Gives out as many lumps as he takes. Has a good state draw with a path to the semifinals that would go through nobody ranked in the top five.
Coachspeak: “Gino is a scrapper. He’s a guy that will go out there and get taken down right away, and the next thing you know he’s reversing people and controlling them the rest of the way. He’s won more matches than he’s lost that way.”
120 — Caleb Coyle
2021 Record: 35-5
Class: Senior
State Tournament Appearances: 4
State Tournament Medals: 3 (first in 2020, second in 2019, second in 2018)
College: Signed with Oregon State
State Ranking: Unanimous No. 1
Rundown: As consistent as they come. Won 45 matches each of his first three seasons — including two campaigns with 50 or more.
Coachspeak: “It seems like every year he’s on the toughest route to get to the finals, but every year he rises above and makes it to the finals. It’s a testament to his heart. He knows what he has to do to win, and there’s no one better at it.”
126 — Conor Knopick
2021 Record: 33-0
Class: Senior
State Tournament Appearances: 4
State Tournament Medals: 3 (first in 2020, third in 2019, fourth in 2018)
College: Sighed with Iowa State
State Ranking: Unanimous No. 1
National Ranking: No. 6 by MatScouts and FloWrestling
Rundown: Not a lot of flash, but big-time results. He has a career record of 180-8, including 129-4 the last three seasons combined.
Coachspeak: “He’s been able to open his game up on his feet more. What’s going to make him such a good wrestler at the next level is his ability in the top position.”
132 — Aiden Robertson
2021 Record: 33-9
Class: Sophomore
State Tournament Appearances: 2
State Tournament Medals: None
State Ranking: No. 4 by Huskermat, No. 7 by NEWrestle
Rundown: A pesky part of the Patriot lineup, he wrestles like a younger brother — and that’s a good thing.
Coachspeak: “His record is deceiving. He’s wrestled the best there is out there, and taken some of those guys down to the wire. He’s a tough wrestler because he doesn’t give up any easy points. If you’re going to get a takedown on him you’re going to have to earn it.”
138 — Joel Adams
2021 Record: 39-0
Class: Sophomore
State Tournament Appearances: 2
State Tournament Medals: 1 (fourth in 2020)
State Ranking: Unanimous No. 1
Rundown: The world team member will have college coaches tripping over themselves to offer in the next year.
Coachspeak: “His work ethic has been incredible and that shows on the mat. He’s a cool, calm, collected wrestler. You add on some muscle and his never-ending cardio and it’s just on another level.”
145 — Tyler Antoniak
2021 Record: 20-1
Class: Junior
State Tournament Appearances: 3
State Tournament Medals: 2 (first in 2020, second in 2019)
College: Offers from multiple D-I programs
State Ranking: Unanimous No. 1
Rundown: Only loss was to a nationally ranked opponent from Missouri. Expect Antoniak to show up in those same rankings soon.
Coachspeak: “I don’t think he ever gets rattled. It doesn’t matter if the other guy is coming out there and punching him in the face or has an undefeated record, (Antoniak is) going to stick to his strategy. He never wavers.”
152 — Scott Robertson
2021 Record: 41-0
Class: Senior
State Tournament Appearances: 2
State Tournament Medals: 1 (6th in 2020)
College: Committed to Nebraska
State Ranking: Unanimous No. 2
Rundown: Potential finals meeting with fellow unbeaten Nick Hamilton of Papio would be match of the week.
Coachspeak: “I think it’s his motor that’s the difference. He works super hard and he doesn’t give up any easy, cheap points. He turns into a completely different person on the mat. From that nice, smooth talker to a guy that is going to hurt you. He’s mean out there.”
160 — Antrell Taylor
2021 Record: 35-0
Class: Junior
State Tournament Appearances: 3
State Tournament Medals: 2 (first in 2020, second in 2019)
College: Committed to Nebraska
State Ranking: Unanimous No. 1
National Ranking: No. 6 by MatScouts, No. 9 by FloWrestling
Rundown: As talented as there is in Nebraska. Listed No. 2 on Huskermat’s pound-for-pound rankings in the state.
Coachspeak: “He’s the most athletic (wrestler in Millard South history), for sure. It’s just so easy for him. He looks like he’s putting forth no effort out there. He can pick guys up and drop them down like he’s putting a baby into a cradle.”
170 — JJ Latenser
2021 Record: 24-15
Class: Senior
State Tournament Appearances: 1
Rundown: One of the weights that could put Millard South over the top in its record-chasing effort.
Coachspeak: “He’s dangerous. He can get a pin, but he might also put himself in a bad spot and get pinned. Our success is going to come down to how well he performs. Getting him to win a couple matches is going to be big for us.”
182 — Caeden Olin
2021 Record: 23-7
Class: Freshman
State Tournament Appearances: 1
State Ranking: No. 5 by Huskermat, No. 5 by NEWrestle and coaches (both at 170)
Rundown: Also a standout quarterback on the football field, talent and guts are his primary ingredients.
Coachspeak: “He broke his hand the first week in January, wrestled with tape on his hand in districts and got third. He broke his hand in the second match of a tournament and wrestled the entire way through with a broken hand. That’s just the competitor that he is.”
195 — Connor Hoy
2021 Record: 31-5
Class: Senior
State Tournament Appearances: 2
State Tournament Medals: 1 (second in 2020)
State Ranking: No. 2 by Huskermat, No. 4 by NEWrestle and coaches
Rundown: Reached last year’s championship match and has all the tools to do it again.
Coachspeak: “He brings that experience. I thought in the state finals he wrestled like he was nervous, made some mental errors. I think that experience is going to lead him well. At the end of the day I feel like he’s one of the top three guys in the weight class.”
220 — Christian Nash
2021 Record: 29-7
Class: Junior
State Tournament Appearances: 1
State Ranking: No. 6 by Huskermat and NEWrestle
Rundown: From wrestling JV as a sophomore to being vital in a chase at history, all in one year.
Coachspeak: “He’s a guy that is just super raw. He’s all athleticism. He’s a big, bruising running back. It’s a ‘give me the ball and watch out’ kind of deal. And he’s the same on the wrestling mat.”
285 — Nolan Olafson
2021 Record: 28-8
Class: Senior
State Tournament Appearances: 2
State Tournament Medals: None
State Ranking: No. 3 by NEWrestle and coaches
Rundown: The Omaha Burke transfer has anchored the heavyweight position for Millard South.
Coachspeak: “His football skills have translated well to wrestling. He’s a guy that doesn’t get pushed around on his feet. He’s super hard to score on.”