Millard South may have the greatest wrestling team of all time. They can prove it at state

“I think all the coaches do it on a daily basis,” Olson said. “Just being able to sit back and watch two great athletes, two great students of the sport, go at it and try to get better. We’re lucky to be in that situation.”

What separates this Millard South team and some of the best Nebraska has had — like the 2009 Grand Island team that owns the Class A scoring record — is the amount of college commits, Halford said.

“They just didn’t have this kind of firepower, the kind of depth this team has” Halford said. “I can remember not too long ago when it was one or two Division I kids across the whole state. This lineup has seven or eight.”

The national recognition has come too.

Millard South is ranked No. 14 in the country by MatScouts, and in early January won a dual against a Liberty (Mo.) team also in the top 20.

It was yet another example, Olson said, of his team performing its best in the biggest moments.

“We went through a stretch this season where there wasn’t a lot of competition,” he said. “And you could see they were getting bored. These guys like the bright lights.”