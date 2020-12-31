 Skip to main content
Millard South, Omaha Central advance to Metro Holiday girls tournament final
BASKETBALL

Millard South, Omaha Central advance to Metro Holiday girls tournament final

Top-seeded Millard South advanced to the final of the Metro Holiday girls basketball tournament Thursday with a 56-28 win over Omaha Westside.

The Patriots led 16-1 after the first quarter and stretched that advantage to 30 in the second half.

Eagles earn win over Dragons

Omaha Central defeated Gretna 61-39 on Thursday to advance to the final of the Metro Holiday girls basketball tournament.

Inia Jones scored 17 points to pace the Eagles, who led 40-21 at halftime.

Second-seeded Central will play top-seeded Millard South in the tourney final at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Omaha Creighton Prep.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer.

