Millard South, Omaha Marian among early winners in Metro Conference girls basketball holiday tourney

Millard South, Omaha Benson, Omaha Marian and Omaha Burke were early winners Tuesday in the first Metro Conference girls basketball holiday tournament to be played at home sites.

No. 3 Millard South beat Omaha South 79-15, Benson turned back Papillion-La Vista 51-40, Marian beat Bellevue West 66-51 and Burke got past Elkhorn South 52-47. All four winners were at home.

Four more games are on tap Tuesday. The eight winners have quarterfinals on Dec. 29.

Omaha Benson 51, Papillion-La Vista 40: Kierra Estima scored 10 of her game-high 14 points in the third quarter for the 3-3 Bunnies, who also got 12 points from Nataya Lockett and 10 from Jesani Green.

Papio (3-4), which was coming off a 72-71 loss to No. 2 Fremont, had no one score more than nine.

Papillion-La Vista (3-4)…15 3 11 11—40

At Omaha Benson (3-3)…15 6 13 17—51

PLV: Jenna Hoelscher 9, Maggie Vasa 9, Caitlyn Ryan 9, Emily Lansman 6, Anna Fitzgerald 4, Brynn Sargent 2, Brooklyn Wrice 1.

OB: Kierra Estima 14, Nataya Lockett 12, Jesani Green 10, Ahnica Russell-Brown 6, Shyanne Mayhue 5, Jerrica Coleman 2, Zakiyyah Muhammad 2.