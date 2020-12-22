Millard South, Omaha Marian among early winners in Metro Conference girls basketball holiday tourney

Millard South, Omaha Benson, Omaha Marian and Omaha Burke were early winners Tuesday in the first Metro Conference girls basketball holiday tournament to be played at home sites.
No. 3 Millard South beat Omaha South 79-15, Benson turned back Papillion-La Vista 51-40, Marian beat Bellevue West 66-51 and Burke got past Elkhorn South 52-47. All four winners were at home.
Four more games are on tap Tuesday. The eight winners have quarterfinals on Dec. 29.
Omaha Benson 51, Papillion-La Vista 40: Kierra Estima scored 10 of her game-high 14 points in the third quarter for the 3-3 Bunnies, who also got 12 points from Nataya Lockett and 10 from Jesani Green.
Papio (3-4), which was coming off a 72-71 loss to No. 2 Fremont, had no one score more than nine.
Papillion-La Vista (3-4)…15 3 11 11—40
At Omaha Benson (3-3)…15 6 13 17—51
PLV: Jenna Hoelscher 9, Maggie Vasa 9, Caitlyn Ryan 9, Emily Lansman 6, Anna Fitzgerald 4, Brynn Sargent 2, Brooklyn Wrice 1.
OB: Kierra Estima 14, Nataya Lockett 12, Jesani Green 10, Ahnica Russell-Brown 6, Shyanne Mayhue 5, Jerrica Coleman 2, Zakiyyah Muhammad 2.
Millard South 79, Omaha South 15: The top-seeded Patriots (6-0), ranked third in the state, led 28-2 after one quarter as Mya Babbitt had 14 of her game-high 17 points. Khloe Lemon had a seven-point second quarter while scoring 16.
Omaha South (1-7)…2 5 2 6—15
At Millard South (6-0)…28 19 19 13—79
OS: S. Giddings 8, S. Appel 6, F. Moore 1.
MS: Mya Babbitt 17, Khloe Lemon 16, Megan Belt 10, Juliana Jones 10, Caitlin Lessig 8, Bree Urban 6, Olivia Lodu 5, Miranda Kelly 5, Lexi Finkenbiner 2.
Omaha Marian 66, Bellevue West 51: Ary Harrison had a season-high 24 points as Marian (3-2) gained control early, leading 39-20 at halftime. Taryn Wharton had 21 points for the 3-3 Thunderbirds.
Bellevue West (3-3)…7 13 18 13—51
At Omaha Marian (3-2)…16 23 13 14—66
BW: Taryn Wharton 21, Kenzie Melcher 14, , Emma Crisman 6, Mia McVay 5, Grace Schaefer 3, Faith Elmore 2.
OM: Ary Harrison 24, CeCe Hacker 9, Ashley Wilwerding 6, Olivia Heinert 6, Allie Mohr 6, kate Asselin 6, McKenna Stover 6, Kate Timmerman 3.
Omaha Burke 52, Elkhorn South 47: Hailey Ingram went 6-of-7 on 3-pointers while scoring a game-high 24 points. Aaney Harris added 18 for the Bulldogs.
They trailed 21-19 at halftime but led 48-38 before turning back the Storm, which got 19 points from Lauren Kohl and eight points and 12 rebounds from Rylee Gray.
Elkhorn South (2-6)…11 10 13 13—47
At Omaha Burke (4-3)…6 13 18 15—52
ES: Lauren Kohl 19, Lindsey Grewell 9, Rylee Gray 8, Katie Raymond 7, Kylie Hinrichs 2, Baylee Zakrewski 2.
OB: Hailey Ingram 24, Aaney Harris 18, Jada Bennett-Dasher 4, Bre Schneiderwind 4, Evan Majia 2.