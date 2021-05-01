Millard South rallies to defeat Omaha Westside in bottom of seventh inning

Millard South rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh Saturday to defeat Omaha Westside 10-9 in the final of the Don Kraft/Millard South Invitational.

Braden Cannon belted a two-run triple to tie it and Ashton Jorges won it with a walk-off sacrifice fly.

The Patriots moved to 27-4 while the Warriors, who lost to Millard South for the third time this season, fell to 18-12.

