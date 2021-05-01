 Skip to main content
Millard South rallies to defeat Omaha Westside in bottom of seventh inning
BASEBALL

Jake Anderson and Mike Patterson discuss the news of the 2022 state basketball tournament being held during the same week. Plus, they also take a look at the 2021 state baseball tournament schedule.

Millard South rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh Saturday to defeat Omaha Westside 10-9 in the final of the Don Kraft/Millard South Invitational.

Braden Cannon belted a two-run triple to tie it and Ashton Jorges won it with a walk-off sacrifice fly.

The Patriots moved to 27-4 while the Warriors, who lost to Millard South for the third time this season, fell to 18-12.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer.

