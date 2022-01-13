Millard South remains undefeated after win over Gretna

Top-ranked Millard South remained undefeated Thursday night with a 53-34 girls basketball win over Gretna.
Mya Babbitt scored 19 points and Khloe Lemon added 15 for the 13-0 Patriots.
Grace Huntwork scored 10 to lead the 7-5 Dragons.
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
Mike Patterson
