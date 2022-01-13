 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Millard South remains undefeated after win over Gretna
BASKETBALL

Millard South remains undefeated after win over Gretna

Mya Babbitt

Millard South's Mya Babbitt scored 19 points against Gretna.

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

Top-ranked Millard South remained undefeated Thursday night with a 53-34 girls basketball win over Gretna.

Mya Babbitt scored 19 points and Khloe Lemon added 15 for the 13-0 Patriots.

Grace Huntwork scored 10 to lead the 7-5 Dragons.

