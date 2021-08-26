Millard South rolls to season-opening win over rival Millard North

Christian Nash led the ground assault with seven carries for 187 yards. Three of those seven carries went for 177 yards and three touchdowns.

Nash’s first TD was a 62-yard sprint through the heart of the Mustangs defense. After shedding a couple of arm-tackle attempts, the 6-foot, 220-pound senior went the final 40 yards untouched into the north end zone.

Quarterback Gage Stenger then closed out a quick 4-play drive with a 22-yard scramble to the right side on a fourth-and-3 that followed a pair of incomplete passes.

After stopping the Mustangs for the third consecutive time, Millard South needed just three plays to go 65 yards. Nash took care of the final 45 yards with a sprint down the east sideline.

The Patriots’ final points came with 33 seconds remaining before the end of the quarter when Stenger found a Cam Kozeal uncovered near the right hash mark. It was an easy 25-yard TD pass that put Millard South ahead 28-0.

While Millard South scored a touchdown on each of its six first half drives, the Mustangs did not get a first down until the final play of the first quarter after going three-and-out on its first four possessions.