Millard South rolls to season-opening win over rival Millard North

Someone shot off a big, beautiful golden firework circle Thursday night with less than 11 minutes remaining in the season-opening football game between Millard South and Millard North.
The blast was nicely centered behind the scoreboard at the north end of Buell Stadium, though the pyrotechnics prankster was a little late to the party.
Millard South’s offense was responsible for the explosions that counted on that same scoreboard as the No. 3-ranked Patriots scored early and often in a 55-13 Metro Conference football victory played before an estimated crowd of 4,900.
Everything that could go right did for the Patriots in the opening 12 minutes. Millard South scored four touchdowns in a stretch of 10:18, needing just 12 plays to post those 28 points.
“We know we have some explosive kids,” Patriots coach Andy Means said. “Our concern was our line, both on offense and defense. They have talent, they just don’t have the experience that we’ve been used to having around the last few years. They came out and played extremely well.”
The numbers back up what Means saw. In just 22 plays from scrimmage, Millard South racked up 481 yards of total offense. The Patriots running game produced 321 of those on 16 carries, while five different receivers caught six total passes for 160 yards.
Christian Nash led the ground assault with seven carries for 187 yards. Three of those seven carries went for 177 yards and three touchdowns.
Nash’s first TD was a 62-yard sprint through the heart of the Mustangs defense. After shedding a couple of arm-tackle attempts, the 6-foot, 220-pound senior went the final 40 yards untouched into the north end zone.
Quarterback Gage Stenger then closed out a quick 4-play drive with a 22-yard scramble to the right side on a fourth-and-3 that followed a pair of incomplete passes.
After stopping the Mustangs for the third consecutive time, Millard South needed just three plays to go 65 yards. Nash took care of the final 45 yards with a sprint down the east sideline.
The Patriots’ final points came with 33 seconds remaining before the end of the quarter when Stenger found a Cam Kozeal uncovered near the right hash mark. It was an easy 25-yard TD pass that put Millard South ahead 28-0.
While Millard South scored a touchdown on each of its six first half drives, the Mustangs did not get a first down until the final play of the first quarter after going three-and-out on its first four possessions.
That success did not last long as Millard North fumbled the ball back to the Patriots on the first play of the second quarter. After an illegal procedure penalty, Stenger kept the ball, rolled to his left and sprinted 36 yards for his second touchdown of the game.
Millard North coach Fred Petito was happy with how things improved after the rough first quarter, especially with the way the Mustangs were able to string together several offensive drives. Two of those in the second quarter produced 13 points.
“I think we were a little shell-shocked at first,” Petito said. “We started to get bodies on bodies. They’re a pretty good team. We made them look great tonight. We’ll get better, there’s no question about it. We played just as hard as they did, just not as well.”
The Mustangs’ two touchdowns came on a 6-yard pass from Charlie Quaintance to Brian Petry, and a 14-yard run by Quaintance with 2:31 remaining before halftime.
Means encouraged his charges to come out fast in the second half, and the Patriots answered his request. After opening kickoff was returned for a touchdown that was called back because of a holding call, then a holding call 10 yards behind the line of scrimmage, Nash turned a first-and-30 from the Patriots 30 into a 70-yard touchdown sprint.
Millard North fumbled the ball back to the Patriots two plays later. Three incomplete passes put Millard South into a punting situation. But instead of kicking the ball, a fake had been called abd Kozeal threw a pass to Turner Tupper that turned into a 37-yard touchdown.
“It was a good start,” Means said. “It doesn’t get any easier next week. Now we have to get ready for Elkhorn South.”
Millard South (1-0).....28 13 14 0—55
Millard North (0-1).......0 13 0 0—13
At Buell Stadium
MS- Christian Nash 62 run (Simon McClannon kick)
MS- Gage Stenger 22 run (McClannon kick)
MS- Nash 45 run (McClannon kick)
MS- Cam Kozeal 25 pass from Stenger (McClannon kick)
MS- Stenger 36 run (McClannon kick)
MN- Brian Petry 6 pass from Charlie Quaintance (Adam Runnels kick)
MS- Antrell Taylor 46 run (kick failed)
MN- Quaintance 14 run (run failed)
MS- Nash 70 run (McClannon kick)
MS- Turner Tupper 37 pass from Kozeal (McClannon kick)
A- 4.900 (est.).