Millard South runs away with the team title at Arena Sports Academy Invitational

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Nate Olson doesn’t usually get too high or low about early-season tournaments.
The Millard South coach prefers to keep his attention on the big picture.
But even Olson couldn’t help but be excited about the way the Class A No. 1 Patriots performed on Saturday.
“It was one of the more impressive rounds of wrestling I’ve seen,” he said with a hoarse voice.
Olson had plenty to cheer about as Millard South ran away with the team title at the Arena Sports Academy Invitational in Sioux City, besting runner-up Fort Dodge by 92 points.
After doubling up the field in a season-opening tournament the previous weekend, Olson’s bunch was even more impressive Saturday.
Ten finalists. Seven champions. Five finals wins via pin. A sixth by major decision.
They left both Fort Dodge — No. 4 in Iowa’s Class 3A — and Grand Island, their nearest competition in Nebraska’s Class A, in the dust.
“I know our guys want to wrestle the best competition,” he said. “I think last week was kind of a tuneup. We knew this tournament was going to be tougher, and they came out and just set on fire from the get go.”
Joel Adams (138 pounds), Tyler Antoniak (145), Scott Robertson (152), Antrell Taylor (160) and Christian Nash (195) all won championship matches by fall. Connor Hoy also earned bonus points with a major decision in the 220-pound final.
Nolan Olafson was the seventh Patriots winner, earning a 3-1 sudden decision over Michael Isele of Grand Island in a matchup of ranked heavyweights.
For Robertson, his second-period pin of Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Jack Gaukel in the finals was the second victory over the Iowa State recruit in a week’s span.
A highly anticipated showdown at 126 pounds between Millard South’s Conor Knopick and Drake Ayala of Fort Dodge did not materialize thanks to a rib injury Knopick suffered early in the week during practice.
The Iowa State recruit ranked as high as No. 3 in the country won three matches Saturday — including a 3-2 semifinal victory over Grand Island’s Blake Cushing in a showdown of returning state champions.
But after that match — a meeting of the top two wrestlers in Class A at 126 pounds — Olson said it was evident that Knopick was having trouble breathing because of the injury.
So Olson chose to pull Knopick from the championship match with Ayala, the top-ranked wrestler in the nation at 126.
“I could just tell by the way he was wrestling during the last 30 seconds against Cushing that he was struggling,” Olson said. “If it was the state tournament he would have wrestled. But it was a big-picture decision.”
Class A No. 2 Grand Island finished fourth in the team standings. The Islanders put three in the finals, but lost all three of those matches.
Results
Team scoring: Millard South 308.5, Fort Dodge 216.5, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 157.5, Grand Island 135, Glenwood 112.5, Underwood 112.5, Missouri Valley 104.5, Sioux City Heelan 78.5, Spirit Lake Park 59.5, South Sioux City 52, Omaha Westside 43, Council Bluffs St. Albert 32, Forest City 28, St. Edmond 27, Council Bluffs Lewis Central 25.5, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 23.5.
Championship matches: 106: Eli Beccera, Missouri Valley, dec Vincent Mayberry, Glenwood, 4-2. 113: Max Bishop, Fort Dodge, dec Gino Rettele, Millard South, 11-4. 120: Lane Cowell, Fort Dodge, dec Noah Parmelee, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 7-4. 126: Drake Ayala, Fort Dodge, inj def Conor Knopick, Millard South. 132: Westin Allen, Underwood, tech fall Rogelio Ruiz, Grand Island, 17-2. 138: Joel Adams, Millard South, pin Jack Wajda, Spirit Lake Park, 1:35. 145: Tyler Antoniak, Millard South, pin Isaac Bryan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 2:46. 152: Scott Robertson, Millard South, pin Jack Gaukel, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 4:29. 160: Antrell Taylor, Millard South, pin Kolby Lukasiewicz, Grand Island, 3:13. 170: Mitchel Jones, Sioux City Heelan, tech fall Caleb Kriens, South Sioux City, 25-7. 182: Ben Egli, Fort Dodge, maj dec JJ Latenser, Millard South, 10-2. 195: Christian Nash, Millard South, pin CJ Carter, Glenwood, 1:24. 220: Connor Hoy, Millard South, maj dec Chris Gardner, Underwood, 13-1. 285: Nolan Olafson, Millard South, dec Michael Isele, Grand Island, 3-1, SV.
