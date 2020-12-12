Millard South runs away with the team title at Arena Sports Academy Invitational

Nolan Olafson was the seventh Patriots winner, earning a 3-1 sudden decision over Michael Isele of Grand Island in a matchup of ranked heavyweights.

For Robertson, his second-period pin of Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Jack Gaukel in the finals was the second victory over the Iowa State recruit in a week’s span.

A highly anticipated showdown at 126 pounds between Millard South’s Conor Knopick and Drake Ayala of Fort Dodge did not materialize thanks to a rib injury Knopick suffered early in the week during practice.

The Iowa State recruit ranked as high as No. 3 in the country won three matches Saturday — including a 3-2 semifinal victory over Grand Island’s Blake Cushing in a showdown of returning state champions.

But after that match — a meeting of the top two wrestlers in Class A at 126 pounds — Olson said it was evident that Knopick was having trouble breathing because of the injury.

So Olson chose to pull Knopick from the championship match with Ayala, the top-ranked wrestler in the nation at 126.

“I could just tell by the way he was wrestling during the last 30 seconds against Cushing that he was struggling,” Olson said. “If it was the state tournament he would have wrestled. But it was a big-picture decision.”