Millard South’s Brayden Smith hits key home run at Collin-Orcutt All-Star Game

Millard South’s Brayden Smith enjoyed a bit of baseball revenge Monday in the Collin-Orcutt All-Star Game.

He belted a three-run homer to help the Collin squad post a 6-0 victory in the 49th renewal of the game at Brown Park. The Iowa Western pledge was named his team’s MVP and earned a $500 scholarship.

“It was maybe a changeup down low,” he said. “I hit it pretty well and got it up into the wind.”

His big game might have helped ease the sting of Millard South’s runner-up finish in the recent Class A final. The Patriots lost to Millard West 11-10 when AJ Tauber hit a walk-off homer in the seventh.

“That was a tough loss, so this game feels a lot better,” he said. “It’s a fun one to play and an honor to be here.”

Smith’s opposite-field blast to left in the second inning staked his team to a 3-0 lead. The Collin squad went on to score two more in the fifth and one in the eighth.

The game, which features seniors from the Omaha area, marks the unofficial start of the American Legion season.

Collin co-coach Steve Frey of Millard West credited Smith for delivering the key hit.

“He’s a great player,” Frey said. “He’s been doing that all year against us, so it was nice that we were on the same team today.”

The coach added the players were having a good time Monday but maintained their competitive spirit.

“They still want to win,” Frey said. “All of these players know each other so there’s a little bit of bragging rights involved.”

Bellevue West’s Daniel Lester, the first of 10 pitchers for the Collin squad, set the tone. He threw the first two innings and yielded two singles.

Lester also drew a one-out walk in the second and Kyle Capece of Omaha Gross followed with a single. Smith then blasted his homer, giving the Collin squad all the runs it would need.

Pitchers Capece, Nick Ripple (Papillion-La Vista South), Braden Cannon (Millard South), Cole Drumheller (Papio South), Ryan Sullivan (Bellevue West) and Ty Madison (Omaha Westside) then held the Orcutts scoreless through eight.

The Collin squad had extended its lead in the fifth on consecutive RBI doubles by Dalton Bargo of Westside and Cannon, then added a run in the eighth on a fielder’s choice by Nick Boring of Gross.

Though technically not pitchers, Millard West teammates Drew Borner and Avery Moore took the mound for the Collins in the ninth. The Orcutts had two on base but Smith came on to get the final out.

“It’s hard to find a hitting rhythm when they’re changing pitchers every inning,” Orcutts co-coach Pat Mooney of Omaha Creighton Prep said. “But it’s still a fun game for the boys and a great way to start the Legion season.”

Owen Kelley of Omaha Burke was named the Orcutts’ MVP and also received a $500 scholarship from Legion Post No. 1.

“This is the one game all the kids enjoy,” Frey said. “These teams are loaded so a lot of credit goes to our pitchers for throwing the shutout.”

Former Omaha Northwest coach Bill Olson was honored before the game and Lt. Col. Rich Ruffcorn, a graduate of Omaha South and a 25-year veteran of the Army, threw out the first pitch.

Collin.....030 020 010—6 9 2

Orcutt....000 000 000—0 6 0

W: Lester. L: Franck. 2B: C, Bargo, Cannon. HR: C, Smith.

