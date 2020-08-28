'This was my year': Taekwon Johnson shines in debut as Millard South's starting RB

Running back Taekwon Johnson has had to wait his turn at Millard South but he showed Friday night he'll be a solid addition to the offense.
The senior rushed for two touchdowns to lead the second-ranked Patriots to a 33-0 season-opening win over Millard North at Buell Stadium. Johnson finished with 79 yards, carrying just once in the second half.
"Last year I was second string and had two seniors ahead of me," he said. "I knew this was my year."
Johnson set the tone on the first play, scampering for 42 yards. That started the Patriots' nine-play drive that produced a 24-yard field goal from Cole Lammel.
Millard South went back to work on its next possession, which started on the Mustangs' 25-yard line after a 42-yard punt return by Antrell Taylor. Five plays later, Johnson scored on a 14-yard run.
Millard North had its best scoring chance on its next possession but a 46-yard field goal attempt by sophomore Noah Boyd was no good.
Johnson scored his second TD of the night midway through the second quarter on a 7-yard run. That capped a nine-play drive that started at the Patriots' 25.
Millard South added to its lead on its opening possession of the second half. Johnson made a leaping grab of a pass by quarterback TJ Urban that netted 32 yards and the Patriots scored on the next play when Urban connected with Ryan Holdsworth on a 17-yard touchdown toss.
The Mustangs then yielded a safety when a snap sailed over the punter's head out of the end zone and Millard South capped the scoring in the fourth quarter when junior Christian Nash rumbled 14 yards for a score.
Patriots coach Andy Means said he was happy with the victory but added his team was far from perfect in its opener.
"A win is a win," he said. "But there are a lot of things we need to work on because we had too many penalties and too many missed assignments."
The Millard South defense netted the shutout, giving up 152 rushing yards and 26 passing yards. Gage Stenger also intercepted a pass that set up the Patriots' final score.
"Our defense played well overall," Means said. "They're a tough team to prepare for because they run an offense that nobody else runs."
Johnson's two-touchdown performance also didn't escape the coach's eye.
"He's got that speed capability," the coach said. "That really helps take the pressure off TJ (Urban)."
Urban was 7 of 16 for 140 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed 14 times for 42 yards.
The Mustangs got a gutty performance from senior quarterback Jimmy Quaintance, who rushed 22 times for 106 yards. He took several big hits from the Patriots' defense but popped back up each time.
It doesn't get any easier next week for the Patriots, who play at Elkhorn South. The Storm won their opener Thursday night against Millard West on a late field goal.
"Our early schedule is really tough," Means said. "We'll need to clean up some things and be ready to go next week."
Millard North (0-1) … 0 0 0 0 -- 0
Millard South (1-0) … 10 7 9 7 -- 33
MS: FG 24 Cole Lammel
MS: Taekwon Johnson 14 run (Lammel kick)
MS: Johnson 7 run (Lammel kick)
MS: Ryan Holdsworth 17 pass from T.J. Urban (Lammel kick)
MS: Safety, ball snapped out of end zone
MS: Christian Nash 14 run (Lammel kick)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: MN, Jason Cox 11-26, Jimmy Quaintance 22-106, Jayden Hardeman 4-20, Hayden Froscheiser 1-1, Tysen Johnk 1-4. MS, Taekwon Johnson 8-79, T.J. Urban 14-42, Antrell Taylor 1-6, Jake Gassaway 1-8, Christian Nash 6-63, Gage Stenger 1-15, Reggie Harris 6-7, Camden Kozeal 1- -9.
Passing: MN, Quaintance 2-6-1 26. MS, Urban 7-16-0 140.
Receiving: MN, Noah Boganowski 1-23, Tysen Johnk 1-3. MS, Tate Hinrichs 1-11, Gassaway 1-45, Stenger 1-21, Taylor 1-3, Johnson 1-32, Ryan Holdsworth 1-17, Lance Rucker 1-11.
