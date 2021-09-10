Millard South softball rallies to advance to Metro Conference tournament semifinals

Down 6-0 early Friday to a team that beat them 10-1 six days earlier, it was beginning to look like Millard South would miss out on making the Metro Conference softball tournament semifinals.
But the Patriots had been in this spot earlier this season and rallied to win over Blair in the Bellevue East Chieftain Invitational.
Knowing they had done it before helped Millard South do it again as the Patriots rallied for an 8-7 victory over Millard North in one of Friday’s Metro quarterfinals at Papillion Landing.
“We’ve talked about these situations,” Millard South coach Steve Kerkman said. “When we get ahead of somebody we’ve always played well with a lead. When we’re down, we stay down.”
Getting up, dusting themselves off and finding an offensive spark in the final two innings puts the 11-2 Patriots into Monday’s 2 p.m. Metro semifinal against Class A No. 2 Gretna at UNO. The 4:30 p.m. semifinal pits Papillion-La Vista against No. 1 Omaha Marian.
The winners of the semifinal games will play for the Metro championship at 7 p.m. Monday at UNO. In an odd scheduling twist, Millard South will host Gretna, and Papio and Marian will also have a rematch in regular-season games Thursday.
Top-seed Gretna defeated Elkhorn South 9-0 to earn its berth in the semifinals. Ensley Frame and Faith Mills led the Dragons offense with three and two hits, respectively, while Kalee Higdon and Mills both scored two runs.
Freshmen Allison McGee gave up just three hits to earn the win, and senior Morgan Secora pitched a hitless final 2 2/3 innings to keep the potent Elkhorn South offense off-balance all five innings.
Marian shut out Omaha Burke 8-0 with another strong performance from the circle by junior ace Maddia Groff. Ten strikeouts Friday moved her season total to 124 K’s, but she also nearly doubled her walk total of five with four free passes against a tight strike zone.
“The girls did a good job of adjusting to what they had to face,” Marian coach Chad Perkins said. “We’re getting better against some of the little things. Burke is so good at playing small ball, but we were able to get some good stops today.”
The four-time defending conference champion Monarchs ground out a hard-fought 5-3 victory over slumping Millard West. The Wildcats started the season 6-0 but have gone 3-6 in their last nine games. Papio now owns two victories over Millard West this season.
“We have been playing well the past six, seven games,” Monarchs coach Todd Petersen said. “The one thing we’ve tried to emphasize is that we want them to play consistently. The defense has been good and the pitching has been more consistent.”
That consistency is showing up even in recent setbacks. On Tuesday the Monarchs led Elkhorn South 5-1 before falling 6-5 to the Storm.
“They won it,” Petersen said. “It’s not like we did stupid things and lost the game. Our consistency is getting better and that’s all we can ask them to do.”
Petersen said freshman Carly Bertolini has worked her way into the role of staff ace. How much Bertolini can keep Marian’s offense in check will be a big part of Monday’s semifinal as the Monarchs try to break through against Marian’s Groff.
For Gretna to advance to the Metro title game for the second time in three years, the Dragons pitchers now must be leery of Millard South late-game rallies.
In the top of the fourth inning, Catelyn Rodenbiker and Nevaeh Williams led off with back-to-back singles. With one out Taylor Hrabik singled home Rodenbiker and a pinch-hit single by Kaitlyn Boge plated courtesy runner Maddie Rozmus.
Amari Lange then stepped up and belted a three-run home run to left field to get the Patriots within 7-6. After Jessie Bentenlehner set Millard North down in order in the top of the fifth inning, Millard South found a little more late-inning magic.
With two outs Williams singled and Jalyn Noelle doubled, moving Williams to third base. Taylor Hrabik then crushed a walk-off double that plated Williams and Noelle with the tying and winning runs.
The Patriots were excited in the postgame meeting to be playing at UNO’s all-turf field Monday.