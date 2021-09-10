Millard South softball rallies to advance to Metro Conference tournament semifinals

Down 6-0 early Friday to a team that beat them 10-1 six days earlier, it was beginning to look like Millard South would miss out on making the Metro Conference softball tournament semifinals.

But the Patriots had been in this spot earlier this season and rallied to win over Blair in the Bellevue East Chieftain Invitational.

Knowing they had done it before helped Millard South do it again as the Patriots rallied for an 8-7 victory over Millard North in one of Friday’s Metro quarterfinals at Papillion Landing.

“We’ve talked about these situations,” Millard South coach Steve Kerkman said. “When we get ahead of somebody we’ve always played well with a lead. When we’re down, we stay down.”

Getting up, dusting themselves off and finding an offensive spark in the final two innings puts the 11-2 Patriots into Monday’s 2 p.m. Metro semifinal against Class A No. 2 Gretna at UNO. The 4:30 p.m. semifinal pits Papillion-La Vista against No. 1 Omaha Marian.

The winners of the semifinal games will play for the Metro championship at 7 p.m. Monday at UNO. In an odd scheduling twist, Millard South will host Gretna, and Papio and Marian will also have a rematch in regular-season games Thursday.