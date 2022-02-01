Millard South takes out Glenwood in border showdown of ranked teams

Millard South didn't set any state records Tuesday night, but coach Bryce Meyers didn't seem to mind.
A win was good enough for him.
The top-ranked Patriots moved to 19-0 with a 62-43 victory over Southwest Iowa power Glenwood. The Rams entered the game ranked No. 3 in Iowa Class 4-A.
The teams played a wild one last year when Millard South set a Class A single-game scoring record with a 107-83 win. The Patriots scored 45 fewer points but still remained perfect heading into their Saturday night game at No. 3 Omaha Central.
"I'm really happy with it," Meyers said. "We did a lot of little things and showed a toughness aspect that was good to see."
Khloe Lemon came off the bench to score a game-high 22 points for Millard South. Cora Olsen chipped in 13 and Mya Babbitt had 12.
"Khloe gave us a spark tonight," Meyers said. "She was really good with the ball."
Olsen had a huge game against the Rams last year, sinking 16 of 19 shots from the field and finishing with 37 points.
Meyers said he was satisfied with that 62-point total while holding the 13-3 Rams to just 43.
"We don't talk about points and scoring," he said. "I just look at the way we played, and I was pleased with that tonight."
Jenna Hopp, a South Dakota State pledge, led Glenwood with 13 points. She had 11 in the first half but only two in the second.
Meyers, who has coached Hopp during club season, said the defensive effort on the Rams' top scorer was a key to victory.
"I know what she can do," he said. "She's a handful but we did a good job of controlling her."
Hopp also had a game-high nine rebounds while teammate Madison Camden had 12 points and seven rebounds.
The Patriots went on a 9-0 run to end the first quarter, taking a 16-9 lead. A 12-point halftime advantage grew to 20 in the third quarter with the help of another 9-0 run.
Now Millard South can look ahead to its Saturday rematch against 17-2 Central. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 77-68 on Dec. 31 in the final of the Metro Holiday tournament.
"We're just worried about ourselves," Meyers said. "We'll go there and try to play our game."
Glenwood (13-3) ... 9;11;7;16--43
Millard South (19-0) ... 16;16;13;17--62
G: Jenna Hopp 13, Danika Arnold 2, Lauren Roenfeldt 1, Abby Hughes 4, Madison Camden 12, Kennedy Jones 5, Brynlee Arnold 6.
MS: Miranda Kelly 2, Megan Belt 8, Cora Olsen 13, Mya Babbitt 12, Khloe Lemon 22, Juliana Jones 5.
