Millard South takes out Glenwood in border showdown of ranked teams

Millard South didn't set any state records Tuesday night, but coach Bryce Meyers didn't seem to mind.

A win was good enough for him.

The top-ranked Patriots moved to 19-0 with a 62-43 victory over Southwest Iowa power Glenwood. The Rams entered the game ranked No. 3 in Iowa Class 4-A.

The teams played a wild one last year when Millard South set a Class A single-game scoring record with a 107-83 win. The Patriots scored 45 fewer points but still remained perfect heading into their Saturday night game at No. 3 Omaha Central.

"I'm really happy with it," Meyers said. "We did a lot of little things and showed a toughness aspect that was good to see."

Khloe Lemon came off the bench to score a game-high 22 points for Millard South. Cora Olsen chipped in 13 and Mya Babbitt had 12.

"Khloe gave us a spark tonight," Meyers said. "She was really good with the ball."

Olsen had a huge game against the Rams last year, sinking 16 of 19 shots from the field and finishing with 37 points.

Meyers said he was satisfied with that 62-point total while holding the 13-3 Rams to just 43.