Millard South team defeats St. Michael to remain alive at American Legion regional

With the season on the line, catcher Ashton Jorges came through Saturday for the American Legion team from Millard South.

He delivered a two-out, RBI single in the 10th inning to lift the 52s Patriots to a 7-6 win over St. Michael (Minnesota) at the Central Plains Regional in Rapid City, South Dakota. The victory allowed the 52s to stave off elimination and advance to a noon game Sunday.

The Patriots appeared to be in great shape in the 10th, loading the bases with none out. But a 6-2-3 double play left runners on second and third with two outs.

Jorges, hitless in four previous trips, then belted his walk-off single to right field to boost the 39-12 Patriots.

“That double play was a kick in the pants,” coach Greg Geary said. “But Ashton came up huge when we really needed it.”

Geary credited Jorges for coming through despite catching almost every inning of the postseason, going back to July 16.

“I’m proud of him,” the coach said. “He’s been tough as nails and just steady as anything behind the plate.”

Brayden Smith picked up the victory in relief. He allowed one run over 5 2/3 innings and also bashed a three-run homer, his second of the tourney.

“He kept putting up zero after zero on the mound,” Geary said. “We had some chances to score but just couldn’t get it done until Ashton came through.”

Brayden Hodges, Braden Cannon and Conlin Grady also had RBIs for the Patriots. The 52s led 6-1 after two innings but the Mikes battled back, eventually getting it tied in the sixth.

Jake Dennis started for the 52s before giving way to Smith with one out in the fifth.

The Patriots were playing without All-Nebraska shortstop Cam Kozeal, who’s in San Diego taking part in the Area Code Games – an invitation-only national showcase for players who will graduate in 2023 or 2024.

“I know it’s killing Cam not to be here,” Geary said. “But our guys don’t blink, and we know that we just have to keep fighting.”

St. Michael......................101 031 000 0—6 11 4

52s Patriots (39-12).......240 000 000 1—7 10 0

W: Smith. L: Olson. 2B: SM, Maulik; 52s, Heard. HR: 52s, Smith.