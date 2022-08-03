Millard South team downs Iowa champ, Creighton Prep wins opener at American Legion regional

Braden Cannon and Brayden Smith led the way Wednesday as the 52s Patriots (Millard South) won their opener at the American Legion Central Plains Regional.

Cannon had three RBIs and was the winning pitcher while Smith belted a three-run homer as the team from Millard South defeated Iowa champion Moville 12-2. It was the opening game of the regional being played in Rapid City, South Dakota.

The 37-11 Patriots scored a pair of runs in the first inning and never trailed. They added four in the third, one in the fourth and two in the fifth before Smith’s blast in the seventh.

“It was good to get those two early runs on the board,” coach Greg Geary said. “We got a lot of key hits today up and down the lineup.”

Cannon had an RBI single, a sacrifice fly and a run-producing fielder’s choice grounder. He also went four innings, allowing two hits and striking out four.

“Braden wasn’t at his sharpest on the mound today,” Geary said. “But he kept battling and got some big outs.”

Smith went 4 for 4 and scored three runs while leadoff batter Braden Sweet scored four times.

Moville, which finished with five hits, scored single runs in the third and the sixth.

The Patriots, making their first regional appearance since 2015, advance to play a winners bracket game Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

“It was a great start to the tourney for us,” Geary said. “It’s a long bus ride up here so it’s always nice to get that first win under your belt.”

52s Patriots (37-11)....204 120 3—12 11 0

Moville, Iowa.................001 001 0— 2 5 4

W: Cannon. L: Haukap. 2B: 52s, Smith; M, Jager 2. HR: 52s, Smith.

Creighton Prep 3, Mankato 0

The team from Omaha Creighton Prep rallied from an early deficit Wednesday before hanging on for a victory at the American Legion Central Plains Regional.

Five Points Bank defeated Mankato (Minnesota) 6-5 in a first-round game at the eight-team event in Rapid City, South Dakota. The 37-11 Junior Jays advance to a winners bracket game Thursday at 7 p.m.

Coach Pat Mooney’s squad trailed 3-0 in the top of the third but bounced back to score four runs in the bottom of the inning. Parker Mooney and Jack Thiele had RBI singles and two more runs scored on an outfield error.

Five Points Bank took advantage of two more errors to tack on two runs in the fourth to make it 6-3. Mankato committed five errors in the game, leading to four unearned runs.

The Junior Jays got the first two outs in the seventh before Mankato rallied. A walk and a single were followed by a two-run double, pulling the Minnesota squad within 6-5.

Mitchell Collins came on in relief of Robert O’Malley with the tying run on second base. With the count 2-2, he got the strikeout to get the save.

“We called for a fastball and he threw a change-up,” Pat Mooney said. “The main thing is that he got the last out.”

O’Malley, a Creighton pledge, entered in the third inning in relief of starter Grant Wagner. He struck out five in four innings and held Mankato scoreless until the seventh to pick up the victory.

“He kept us in the game,” Pat Mooney said. “It was a really good team effort today.”

Parker Mooney, son of the head coach, had three of the five hits for Five Points Bank. Keegan Holmstrom had a double and an RBI.

The Junior Jays move on to play in a 7 p.m. winners bracket game Thursday night.

“This game got a little tight,” the coach said. “But I liked the way we battled back and then hung on.”

It was the second straight win for a Nebraska team at the regional. Earlier, the 52s Patriots (Millard South) defeated Moville (Iowa) 12-2.

Mankato...............................003 000 2—5 7 5

Five Points Bank (37-11).....004 200 x—6 5 0

W: O’Malley. L: Magers. S: Collins. 2B: L. Magers 2, Bersaw; FPB, Holmstrom.