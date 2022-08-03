Millard South team downs Iowa champ in American Legion regional

Braden Cannon and Brayden Smith led the way Wednesday as the 52s Patriots (Millard South) won their opener at the American Legion Central Plains Regional.

Cannon had three RBIs and was the winning pitcher while Smith belted a three-run homer as the team from Millard South defeated Iowa champion Moville 12-2. It was the opening game of the regional being played in Rapid City, South Dakota.

The 37-11 Patriots scored a pair of runs in the first inning and never trailed. They added four in the third, one in the fourth and two in the fifth before Smith’s blast in the seventh.

“It was good to get those two early runs on the board,” coach Greg Geary said. “We got a lot of key hits today up and down the lineup.”

Cannon had an RBI single, a sacrifice fly and a run-producing fielder’s choice grounder. He also went four innings, allowing two hits and striking out four.

“Braden wasn’t at his sharpest on the mound today,” Geary said. “But he kept battling and got some big outs.”

Smith went 4 for 4 and scored three runs while leadoff batter Braden Sweet scored four times.

Moville, which finished with five hits, scored single runs in the third and the sixth.

The Patriots, making their first regional appearance since 2015, advance to play a winners bracket game Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

“It was a great start to the tourney for us,” Geary said. “It’s a long bus ride up here so it’s always nice to get that first win under your belt.”

52s Patriots (37-11)....204 120 3—12 11 0

Moville, Iowa.................001 001 0— 2 5 4

W: Cannon. L: Haukap. 2B: 52s, Smith; M, Jager 2. HR: 52s, Smith.