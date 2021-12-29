 Skip to main content
Millard South to face Omaha Central in Metro Holiday girls tournament final
BASKETBALL

Aaniya Webb

Omaha Central's Aaniya Webb high fives Paris Devers after scoring against Millard North.

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

It was a struggle Wednesday against Bellevue East but Millard South advanced to a familiar place at the Metro Holiday girls basketball tournament.

Friday's tourney final.

The top-ranked Patriots moved to 9-0 with a 58-54 semifinal win over the Chieftains at Baxter Arena. Millard South will play for its third straight title and fourth in the past six years in the 3:30 p.m. championship.

Patriots coach Bryce Meyers wasn't exactly pleased after the victory but credited his team for playing hard without UNO pledge Cora Olsen, who is sidelined by a high ankle sprain.

"We were sloppy at times," he said. "We made some mental errors and gave up some easy baskets but the kids are having to step up without Cora."

Bellevue East opened an early lead after six Millard South turnovers in the first quarter. The Chieftains led 15-11 after the opening period and stretched their advantage to eight early in the second.

The Patriots erased that deficit with 3-pointers from Mya Babbitt, Megan Belt and Juliana Jones. Babbitt scored 10 in the first half as Millard South grabbed a 26-25 halftime lead.

Meyers' squad held a narrow lead throughout most of the third quarter but extended the advantage to eight early in the fourth on a Babbitt 3-pointer.

The Chieftains made a late surge to inch within 56-54 with 41 seconds left. A potential go-ahead 3 bounced off the rim in the closing seconds and Belt clinched the victory by sinking a pair of free throws with two seconds left.

"We tried a lot of different defenses but they still gave us some trouble," Meyers said. "Again, winning without Cora is a testament to our kids."

Babbitt led four Patriots in double figures with 16. Belt finished with 12 while Jones and Khloe Lemon each had 10.

Riley Jensen paced the Chieftains with 21 points while Mya Skoff added 16.

Bellevue East (6-3)......15  10  15  14—54

Millard South (9-0)......11  15  17  15—58

BE: RyLee McLucas 3, Riley Jensen 21, Mackenzie Reimer 3, Mya Skoff 16, Baylee Egan 8, Caitlyn Conover 3.

MS: Miranda Kelly 5, Megan Belt 12, Lexi Finkenbiner 5, Mya Babbitt 16, Khloe Lemon 10, Juliana Jones 10.

Omaha Central 68, Millard North 53

Inia Jones

Omaha Central's Inia Jones attempts a shot against Millard North's Megan Chambers and Ellie McCarville.

The Eagles had four players score in double figures to advance to the tourney final for the second straight year.

Central was cruising in the third quarter with a 19-point lead but the Mustangs rode a 15-0 run to close within 48-44. A basket by Aaniya Webb at the buzzer extended the advantage to six for the Eagles, who were outscored 15-4 in the period.

"I don't want to talk about that quarter too much," Central coach Michael Kroupa said. "Our fourth quarter was a lot better."

A layup by Ital Lopuyo and a fast-break layup by Webb extended the Eagles' advantage to 10 in the opening minute of the final period. The Mustangs got no closer than seven the rest of the way.

"When we fell behind we just had to keep chipping away," Millard North coach Chris Paulson said. "They started strong in that fourth quarter and that got them back on track."

Webb led the way with 20 points while Aniah Wayne added 17, all in the first half. Lopuyo and Inia Jones each had 12 and the 6-foot-5 Lopuyo also yanked down 12 rebounds.

Megan Chambers led the Mustangs with 17 points while freshmen Sara Harley and Avril Smith combined for 17 points. Smith also had a team-high 10 rebounds.

"We had some good looks but the shots didn't fall when we needed them," Paulson said. "But I'm not disappointed by our performance."

Millard North (7-2)...........12  17  15   9—53

Omaha Central (10-0)......25  21   4  18—68

MN: Darian Winkelbauer 5, Sara Harley 9, Abby Spidle 1, Ellie McCarville 7, Kayla Preston 3, Ally Stalzer 2, Avril Smith 8, Callie Ott 1, Megan Chambers 17.

OC: Claire Williams 7, Inia Jones 12, Ital Lopuyo 12, Aaniya Webb 20, Aniah Wayne 17.

Consolation games

PAPILLION-LA VISTA 70, OMAHA NORTH 21

Rease Murtaugh scored 12 points and Taliyah Jackson added 10 to lead the Monarchs past the Vikings, who got 13 points from Milani Drake.

​Omaha North (1-7)..............4     7    7    3—21

Papillion-La Vista (3-5).....13  26  17  14—70

ON: DaMarionna Tiffin 5, Ny'Asia Thomas 3, Milani Drake 13.

PLV: Rease Murtaugh 12, Jennifer Hubert 4, Kamira Botos 2, Taliyah Jackson 10, Brooklyn Holloway 9, Ava White 2, Brooklyn Wrice 5, Dru Zoucha 7, Megan Kuetensky 6, Sara Carlson 4, Caitlyn Ryan 9.

PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH 39, ELKHORN SOUTH 30

Taylor Mauch scored 17 points and Clare Ullery chipped in 13 for the Titans.

Elkhorn South (1-7).....................7  5    7  11—30

Papillion-La Vista South (2-6)....5  5  17  12—39

ES: Lindsey Gruwell 4, Aimee Burke 7, Milayni Cain 8, Kylie Hinrichs 7, Addy Penke 4.

PLVS: Mia Lang 1, Taylor Mauch 17, Eke Djibril 1, Clare Ullery 13, Emma Krause 6, Savanna Solomon 1.​

mike.patterson@owh.com

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald.

