Millard South to face Omaha Central in Metro Holiday girls tournament final

Central was cruising in the third quarter with a 19-point lead but the Mustangs rode a 15-0 run to close within 48-44. A basket by Aaniya Webb at the buzzer extended the advantage to six for the Eagles, who were outscored 15-4 in the period.

"I don't want to talk about that quarter too much," Central coach Michael Kroupa said. "Our fourth quarter was a lot better."

A layup by Ital Lopuyo and a fast-break layup by Webb extended the Eagles' advantage to 10 in the opening minute of the final period. The Mustangs got no closer than seven the rest of the way.

"When we fell behind we just had to keep chipping away," Millard North coach Chris Paulson said. "They started strong in that fourth quarter and that got them back on track."

Webb led the way with 20 points while Aniah Wayne added 17, all in the first half. Lopuyo and Inia Jones each had 12 and the 6-foot-5 Lopuyo also yanked down 12 rebounds.

Megan Chambers led the Mustangs with 17 points while freshmen Sara Harley and Avril Smith combined for 17 points. Smith also had a team-high 10 rebounds.