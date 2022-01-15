Millard South wins Metro Conference wrestling tournament

A finals round that started with a sputter ended with Millard South in high gear, and the rest of the Metro teams were left in the dust.
The Class A No. 1 Patriots rebounded from losses in three of their first four finals matches, going 4-1 the rest of the way en route to the team title Saturday at the Metro Conference tournament at UNO’s Sapp Fieldhouse.
Miles Anderson (113), Tyler Antoniak (152), Antrell Taylor (170), Caeden Olin (182) and Christian Nash (220) won bracket championships as Millard South took home its seventh conference title in the past eight tournaments.
“That was a grind,” South coach Nate Olson said. “I thought they wrestled about as well as I’ve seen them. There were a few mental lapses, but at least it’s happening now instead of districts or state.”
A lineup missing two starters after injuries last weekend still managed to put nine into the finals, the kind of depth that allowed Olson’s bunch to outscore second-ranked Papillion-La Vista 259.5-198.
Those teams locked up right out of the gate in the 106-pound final, with third-ranked Papio junior Tyler Durden avenging a loss earlier in the season with a third-period pin of No. 2 Isaac Ekdahl.
South junior Gino Rettele lost a late lead before being pinned by unranked Cree Soe of Omaha Bryan in their title tilt at 120.
A third straight loss for Millard South came at 138, with Virginia recruit Garrett Grice of Bellevue East winning a rematch of last year’s state final against Aiden Robertson. Grice, a unanimous No. 1, won an 18-8 major decision over the second-ranked junior.
The Patriot struggles stopped with the top-ranked Antoniak’s 7-2 decision over Omaha Westside’s Michael Myers. Taylor, a Nebraska recruit, followed with a first-period pin against Brian Petry of Millard North.
Olin and Nash put the cherry on top of the Patriot parade, winning matches against opponents ranked ahead of them in at least one of the three polls.
“Huge wins,” Olson said.
The fourth-ranked Olin fought back from a 5-0 deficit at the end of the first period before pinning No. 3 Justin Davis of Omaha Central in the third.
“He stuck with the game plan, didn’t get out of position, didn’t feed into what Justin Davis’ strengths are,” Olson said.
Nash, ranked third by NEWrestle, got in front of No. 2 Cole Haberman of Westside and was solid down the stretch for an 8-5 win.
“He wrestled smart,” Olson said.
Added Nash: “That was a match I’ve wanted since last year. I felt like I kept my composure really well. I was really under control.”
Millard South’s other title came at 113, where Anderson, a sophomore, won by injury default over DJ Bonam Jr. of Omaha Central. Anderson beat a pair of ranked opponents by a combined 40-14 to reach the finals.
Cal Price gave Papillion-La Vista its second gold with his title at 126. The Monarchs, Bellevue West and Omaha North each had multiple winners.
North got titles from top-ranked teammates Ty Stewart, a returning state champion, at 195 and freshman heavyweight Tyson Terry. Terry won a highly anticipated rematch with Omaha Northwest’s Tyson Danner, ranked No. 2, by a 4-0 score. He became the first freshman to claim a Metro heavyweight championship with his second win of the season over the senior Danner.
Tanner Hosick (132) and Grant Moraski (160) gave Bellevue West a pair of champions. Moraski beat Henry Reilly of Millard South 12-3 in a meeting of the unanimous No. 2 and No. 3 wrestlers in the class, respectively.
Ayden Hall of Gretna was the other bracket champion, pinning Omaha North’s Dameonte Lindsay for the 145-pound crown.
Team scoring: Millard South 259.5, Papillion-La Vista 198, Omaha Westside 159.5, Papillion-La Vista South 143.5, Omaha Bryan 142, Omaha North 124, Millard North 110.5, Elkhorn South 104.5, Gretna 95, Omaha Central 93, Bellevue East 85, Bellevue West 71, Millard West 51, Omaha Northwest 45, Omaha Creighton Prep 35, Omaha Burke 10, Omaha Benson 0, Omaha South 0.
Championship matches: 106: Tyler Durden, Papillion-La Vista, pinned Isaac Ekdahl, Millard South, 5:21. 113: Miles Anderson, Millard South, injury default over DJ Bonam, Omaha Central. 120: Cree Soe, Omaha Bryan, pinned Gino Rettele, Millard South, 5:49. 126: Cal Price, Papillion-La Vista, pinned Yusuf Mohamud, Omaha Bryan, 4:30. 132: Tanner Hosick, Bellevue West, dec. Austin Brakenhoff, Papillion-La Vista South, 10-3. 138: Garrett Grice, Bellevue East, maj. dec. Aiden Robertson, Millard South, 18-8. 145: Ayden Hall, Gretna, pinned Dameonte Lindsay, Omaha North, 5:27. 152: Tyler Antoniak, Millard South, dec. Michael Myers, Omaha Westside, 7-2. 160: Grant Moraski, Bellevue West, maj. dec. Henry Reilly, Millard South, 12-3. 170: Antrell Taylor, Millard South, pinned Brian Petry, Millard North, 1:33. 182: Caeden Olin, Millard South, pinned Justin Davis, Omaha Central 3:24. 195: Ty Stewart, Omaha North, pinned Chase Pokett, Omaha Bryan, 1:35. 220: Christian Nash, dec. Cole Haberman, Omaha Westside, 8-5. 285: Tyson Terry, Omaha North, dec. Tyson Danner, Omaha Northwest, 4-0.
Papio wins girls tourney
Four winners were more than enough for Papillion-La Vista to take home the first ever Metro Conference girls tournament.
The Monarchs had bracket champions in Marisa Dennis (114 pounds), Jamelah Taylor (120), Jenna Secord (132) and Emma Stice (145) to outscore Omaha Marian 137-109 for the top spot.
Marian got a gold medal from Martha Hinneh. Both Omaha Westside and Bellevue East had a pair of winners. Both of Westside’s entrees — 126-pounder Regan Rosseter and Piper Zatechka at 165 — left with titles. Jayda Parker (152) and Neva Ybarzabal (235) were East’s winners.
Team scoring: Papillion-La Vista 137, Omaha Marian 109, Millard South 102, Bellevue East 93, Omaha North 71, Omaha Burke 63, Millard West 59.5, Omaha Northwest 55, Omaha South 55, Omaha Westside 52, Omaha Central 41, Omaha Bryan 37, Millard North 19, Omaha Benson 1.
Bracket champions: 100: Lay Lay Tun, Omaha Northwest. 107: Layna Blakenship, Omaha Bryan. 114: Marisa Dennis, Papillion-La Vista. 120: Jamelah Taylor, Papillion-La Vista. 126: Regan Rosseter, Omaha Westside. 132: Jenna Secord, Papillion-La Vista. 138: Yvette Vargas, Millard South. 145: Emma Stice, Papillion-La Vista. 152: Jayda Parker, Bellevue East. 165: Piper Zatechka, Omaha Westside. 185: Martha Hinneh, Omaha Marian. 235: Neva Ybarzabal, Bellevue East.
Norfolk wins HAC
Class A No. 4 Norfolk had six individual winners as part of its Heartland Athletic Conference team title at Columbus.
The Panthers got golds from Jesse Lewis (113 pounds), Jacob Licking (152), Hudson Waldow (160), Kayden Kettler (182), Jackson Bos (220) and Brayden Heffner (285) to outscore Lincoln East, ranked third by Huskermat.
The runner-up Spartans had a trio of winners — Gabe Turman at 120, 132-pounder Keith Smith and Cole Toline at 138 — but lost three other finals matches to finish 15 points behind Norfolk.