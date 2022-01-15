Millard South wins Metro Conference wrestling tournament

A finals round that started with a sputter ended with Millard South in high gear, and the rest of the Metro teams were left in the dust.

The Class A No. 1 Patriots rebounded from losses in three of their first four finals matches, going 4-1 the rest of the way en route to the team title Saturday at the Metro Conference tournament at UNO’s Sapp Fieldhouse.

Miles Anderson (113), Tyler Antoniak (152), Antrell Taylor (170), Caeden Olin (182) and Christian Nash (220) won bracket championships as Millard South took home its seventh conference title in the past eight tournaments.

“That was a grind,” South coach Nate Olson said. “I thought they wrestled about as well as I’ve seen them. There were a few mental lapses, but at least it’s happening now instead of districts or state.”

A lineup missing two starters after injuries last weekend still managed to put nine into the finals, the kind of depth that allowed Olson’s bunch to outscore second-ranked Papillion-La Vista 259.5-198.

Those teams locked up right out of the gate in the 106-pound final, with third-ranked Papio junior Tyler Durden avenging a loss earlier in the season with a third-period pin of No. 2 Isaac Ekdahl.