Millard South wins program's first Class A state baseball title since 1980

LINCOLN — Championships can be won on just one big play.

Millard South's Christian Hobbs made two on Thursday night, paving the way for the Patriots' first Class A baseball title in 41 years.

The senior right fielder gunned down a runner at the plate and blasted a three-run homer to lead Millard South to a 3-1 victory over Millard West in the final at Haymarket Park. The top-ranked Patriots finish 35-5 while the Wildcats end the season 28-13.

Millard West led 1-0 when Hobbs made his first key play in the bottom of the second. Cade Owens had led off with a triple and seemed destined to score the Wildcats' second run when Peyton Moore lofted a long fly to right.

Hobbs caught the ball and fired a one-hop strike to catcher Brayden Smith, who applied the tag on the sliding Owens.

"I closed my eyes and threw the ball as hard as I could," Hobbs said. "It felt great to get him."

Riding that momentum, Millard South had two runners on with two out in the top of the third. That brought up Hobbs, who had not hit a home run in his varsity career.

That changed when he drove a pitch over the right field wall, giving the Patriots a 3-1 lead.