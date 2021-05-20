Millard South wins program's first Class A state baseball title since 1980

LINCOLN — Championships can be won on just one big play.
Millard South's Christian Hobbs made two on Thursday night, paving the way for the Patriots' first Class A baseball title in 41 years.
The senior right fielder gunned down a runner at the plate and blasted a three-run homer to lead Millard South to a 3-1 victory over Millard West in the final at Haymarket Park. The top-ranked Patriots finish 35-5 while the Wildcats end the season 28-13.
Millard West led 1-0 when Hobbs made his first key play in the bottom of the second. Cade Owens had led off with a triple and seemed destined to score the Wildcats' second run when Peyton Moore lofted a long fly to right.
Hobbs caught the ball and fired a one-hop strike to catcher Brayden Smith, who applied the tag on the sliding Owens.
"I closed my eyes and threw the ball as hard as I could," Hobbs said. "It felt great to get him."
Riding that momentum, Millard South had two runners on with two out in the top of the third. That brought up Hobbs, who had not hit a home run in his varsity career.
That changed when he drove a pitch over the right field wall, giving the Patriots a 3-1 lead.
"It was a great time for that first home run," he said. "I thought I'd get a fastball and I didn't miss it."
Millard South coach Greg Geary said both plays were huge in a close game.
"He made a perfect throw and then got the big hit," he said. "It couldn't happen to a nicer kid."
Millard West coach Steve Frey pointed to the play at the plate as the turning point.
"That changed the whole complexion of the game, he said. "To have a two-run lead at that point would have been huge."
Millard South starter Braden Sweet did the rest, tossing a complete-game five hitter. He struck out six and pitched around a two-out single in the seventh, getting Maddux Fleck to ground out to end the game.
That final out triggered a dogpile near the mound as the school ended decades of baseball frustration. Millard South had finished as the runner-up eight times since its last title in 1980.
That includes second-place finishes to Omaha Creighton Prep in 2018 and Millard West in 2019. The 2020 season was canceled because of the pandemic.
"It means a lot to get this one for (coach) Geary," Sweet said. "We all wanted this so bad."
The victory was the second of the day for Millard South over Millard West, which entered Thursday as the only unbeaten team in the double-elimination tourney. The Patriots won the first game 3-1, leading to the championship game.
Geary said the title was a tribute to players past and present.
"This was for all the former players that set the culture," he said. "And for this tough bunch of kids that won it."
Millard South (35-5).......003 000 0—3 5 1
Millard West (28-13)......100 000 0—1 5 0
W: Sweet. L: Dumont. 2B: MS, Folkers. 3B: MW, Owens. HR: MS, Hobbs.
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH