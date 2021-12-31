Millard South wins third straight Metro Holiday basketball tournament

A big first quarter helped propel Millard South to its third straight Metro Holiday girls basketball tournament title.

The top-ranked Patriots scored 23 in the opening period en route to a 77-68 victory over Omaha Central in the final at Baxter Arena. Millard South moved to 10-0 while the second-ranked Eagles (10-1) suffered their first loss.

Junior guard Khloe Lemon played a major role in that first quarter scoring spree, striking for 13 of her game-high 26 points. She had 19 by halftime and seven in the second half.

"It meant a lot to us to win this tournament again," Lemon said. "Being down a player, we knew that we all had to step up."

Millard South is still playing without UNO pledge Cora Olsen, one of the team's top scorers. She had been sidelined the past few weeks by a high ankle sprain.

Also stepping up for the Patriots was junior guard Mya Babbitt, who finished with 25. She had 12 in the first half and 13 in the second.

"We showed a lot of grit," Millard South coach Bryce Meyers said. "Obviously we'd like to have Cora but it's a testament to the depth we have."