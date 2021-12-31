Millard South wins third straight Metro Holiday basketball tournament

A big first quarter helped propel Millard South to its third straight Metro Holiday girls basketball tournament title.
The top-ranked Patriots scored 23 in the opening period en route to a 77-68 victory over Omaha Central in the final at Baxter Arena. Millard South moved to 10-0 while the second-ranked Eagles (10-1) suffered their first loss.
Junior guard Khloe Lemon played a major role in that first quarter scoring spree, striking for 13 of her game-high 26 points. She had 19 by halftime and seven in the second half.
"It meant a lot to us to win this tournament again," Lemon said. "Being down a player, we knew that we all had to step up."
Millard South is still playing without UNO pledge Cora Olsen, one of the team's top scorers. She had been sidelined the past few weeks by a high ankle sprain.
Also stepping up for the Patriots was junior guard Mya Babbitt, who finished with 25. She had 12 in the first half and 13 in the second.
"We showed a lot of grit," Millard South coach Bryce Meyers said. "Obviously we'd like to have Cora but it's a testament to the depth we have."
It was a rematch of last year's final, won by the Patriots 79-76. Central was denied its first title since the 2011-12 season.
"Millard South played hard from the start and we didn't match their intensity," Eagles coach Michael Kroupa said. "I told the team we have a ways to go but the good news is that it's only December."
Central stayed close in the first quarter until a late 6-0 run put the Patriots up 23-16. Millard South stubbornly held that lead and didn't allow the Eagles to get closer than four the rest of the game.
"They're a tough team to play," Lemon said. "They play a lot like us and run the floor really well."
Juliana Jones added 11 points for Millard South while Megan Belt added nine on three 3-pointers.
Inia Jones and Aniah Wayne each had 16 for Central while Ital Lopuyo added 13 and Aaniya Webb 12. The 5-foot-6 Jones led the Eagles with 12 rebounds.
"To win three in a row is really special for our kids," Meyers said. "I know we were the No. 1 seed but without Cora I'm not sure people thought we could get this done."
Omaha Central (10-1) ... 16;12;17;23--68
Millard South (10-0) ... 23;13;19;22--77
OC: Paris Devers 3-3 0-0 6, Claire Williams 2-8 1-3 5, Inia Jones 7-17 2-3 16, Ital Lopuyo 6-7 1-2 13, Aaniya Webb 4-13 4-5 12, Aniah Wayne 7-14 0-0 16.
MS: Miranda Kelly 1-3 0-0 2, Megan Belt 3-6 0-0 9, Lexi Finkenbiner 1-3 2-2 4, Mya Babbitt 8-12 6-8 25, Khloe Lemon 10-21 5-8 26, Juliana Jones 2-5 7-8 11.
3-point goals: OC 2-15; MS 6-17. Rebounds: OC 33 (Jones 12); 33 (Finkenbiner 9). Total fouls: OC 20; MS 16. Fouled out: Finkenbiner. Field-goal percentage: OC 29-62 .467; MS 25-50 .500. Free-throw percentage: OC 8-13 .615; MS 20-28 .714.
