Millard South wins wrestling dual between two nationally ranked teams

Millard South spent some of the final hours of 2020 doing what it had done for most of the rest of the year.
Winning.
The Class A No. 1 Patriots strung together six victories in the span of seven matches midway through a 33-25 dual win over Liberty (Mo.) Thursday afternoon in a meeting of teams ranked in the top 20 nationally.
“That was good for the sport of wrestling,” Millard South coach Nate Olson said.
It came less than 24 hours after a Wednesday-evening trip to Columbus for dual victories over a pair of ranked teams.
Olson said it was a stretch his team handled.
“It was good to have a day of wrestling and get some matches under our belt,” he said of wins over Columbus and Hastings by a combined 132-12. “And then I thought we came out and performed well today.”
His two-time defending team champions, ranked No. 15 in the country by MatScouts, took three of the four matches against Liberty at weights Olson considered “swing matches.”
That started with sophomore Aiden Robertson’s second-period pin of Jude Axsom at 132, and was quickly followed by late dramatics from 138-pounder Joel Adams.
Adams, ranked No. 3 in the state, scored a tying point in the final seconds of regulation on a stall call, then secured a takedown in overtime for a 4-2 sudden victory over Liberty’s Kade Lenger, the second-ranked wrestler in Missouri’s Class 4.
Those two wins helped turn an 11-0 deficit into a 12-11 Millard South lead.
An unsportsmanlike conduct called on the Liberty bench, combined with wins by Scott Robertson (152 pounds), Antrell Taylor (160) and Caeden Olin (170), helped that cushion grow to 27-13.
“That’s the beauty of duals, the ebbs and flows,” Olson said. “You can never get too high because everybody has to do their part.”
Three-straight Liberty wins to begin the day got an emphatic cap when freshman sensation Christopher Coates scored his second pin over Oregon State recruit Caleb Coyle in the span of two weeks.
Coates pinned Coyle, a defending state champion, when the two met at the Indianola Invitational earlier in the month, a tournament Liberty won going away with Millard South missing major pieces of its lineup.
The most anticipated match of the day also went the way of the Blue Jays when nationally ranked Kyle Dutton beat Millard South’s Tyler Antoniak 7-5 in a matchup of unbeaten state champions.
Match Results: 106: Hunter Taylor, Liberty, dec Miles Anderson, Millard South, 7-2 (Liberty leads 3-0). 113: Cooper Rider, Liberty, maj dec Gino Rettele, Millard South, 11-3 (Liberty leads 7-0). 120: Christopher Coates, Liberty, maj dec Caleb Coyle, Millard South, 8-0 (Liberty leads 11-0). 126: Conor Knopick, Millard South, dec Easton Hilton, Liberty, 8-5 (Liberty leads 11-3). 132: Aiden Robertson, Millard South, pin Jude Axsom, Liberty, 3:36 (Liberty leads 11-9). 138: Joel Adams, Millard South, dec Kage Lenger, Liberty, 4-2, SV (Millard South leads 12-11. Unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Liberty bench (Millard South leads 12-10). 145: Kyle Dutton, Liberty, dec Tyler Antoniak, Millard South, 7-5 (Liberty leads 13-12). 152: Scott Robertson, Millard South, dec Logan Rathjen, Liberty, 5-1 (Millard South leads 15-13). 160: Antrell Taylor, Millard South, pin Hunter Biesemeyer, Liberty, 3:21 (Millard South leads 21-13). 170: Caeden Olin, Millard South, pin Jeremiah Halter, Liberty, 3:48 (Millard South leads 27-13). 182: Wentric Williams, Liberty, pin JJ Latenser, Millard South, 3:33 (Millard South leads 27-19). 195: Connor Hoy, Millard South, forfeit (Millard South leads 33-19). 220: Jack Horn, Liberty, dec Christian Nash, Millard South, 9-4 (Millard South leads 33-22). 285: Jeremiah Cabuyaban, Liberty, dec Nolan Olafson, Millard South, 7-3 (Millard South wins 33-25).