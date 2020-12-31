Millard South wins wrestling dual between two nationally ranked teams

Millard South spent some of the final hours of 2020 doing what it had done for most of the rest of the year.

Winning.

The Class A No. 1 Patriots strung together six victories in the span of seven matches midway through a 33-25 dual win over Liberty (Mo.) Thursday afternoon in a meeting of teams ranked in the top 20 nationally.

“That was good for the sport of wrestling,” Millard South coach Nate Olson said.

It came less than 24 hours after a Wednesday-evening trip to Columbus for dual victories over a pair of ranked teams.

Olson said it was a stretch his team handled.

“It was good to have a day of wrestling and get some matches under our belt,” he said of wins over Columbus and Hastings by a combined 132-12. “And then I thought we came out and performed well today.”

His two-time defending team champions, ranked No. 15 in the country by MatScouts, took three of the four matches against Liberty at weights Olson considered “swing matches.”

That started with sophomore Aiden Robertson’s second-period pin of Jude Axsom at 132, and was quickly followed by late dramatics from 138-pounder Joel Adams.