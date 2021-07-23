Millard South wrestler Joel Adams claims two national titles at Junior & 16U Nationals

He outscored Greco opponents 68-1 and was named the style’s top wrestler for the entire tournament.

“What I saw was a guy that was on a mission,” said Georgi Ivanov, the executive director of Nebraska USA Wrestling. “He’s put in the work and he was very prepared. He showed up and he had a great week of wrestling.”

Ivanov, a former Olympic wrestler, is also one of Adams’ club coaches with The Best Wrestler Club in McClelland, Iowa. He’s worked with Adams for the past two years, and said the talent has always been there.

“I knew there was a lot of work still to be put in,” Ivanov said. “He’s done that. Here we are.”

Adams said he went to Fargo “fully expecting to win both styles.” It’s the kind of confidence, he said, that comes with friends, family and teammates who are supportive.

“They pretty much engrave that in my brain,” Adams said.

An already busy recruitment — Adams has heard from the likes of Nebraska, North Carolina State, Virginia Tech, Virginia and Cornell —may only pick up after all the hardware he brings back.

“I hope the list will continue to grow,” Adams said.

He’ll be patient with the process.