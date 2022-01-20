Millard South wrestling defeats Papillion-La Vista

The Patriots packed a punch that point on, though.

Millard South won five of the next six matches, outscoring the Monarchs 25-4 in the stretch. Aiden Robertson, ranked second at 138, got things going with a 9-1 major decision over No. 7 Cash Niroomand-Rad.

The next three took less than two minutes combined.

Josiah Aburumuh followed with a pin 32 seconds into the 145-pound match. Abrumuh, a sophomore, is holding down the spot in the lineup vacated by the injured Joel Adams, a nationally-ranked junior.

“We named (Aburumuh) the MVP for tonight’s dual,” Olson said. “He just went in there and didn’t mess around, got right down to business, got a throw and got a pin. That’s just a credit to him.”

Olson said Aburumuh has “stayed ready” for an opportunity like this.

“He bugs me all the time about when he’s going to get his chance, his shot,” Olson said. “So we knew he was ready. He’s wrestled a long time, so he knows how to win. He’s a wrestler through and through.”

Aburumuh’s pin started a flurry that top-ranked teammates Tyler Antoniak and Antrell Taylor kept going.