Millard South wrestling defeats Papillion-La Vista

It was good vibes and even better results Thursday night for the top wrestling team in the state.
Class A No. 1 Millard South got bonus points in six of eight wins, more than enough for a 40-29 senior night dual victory over third-ranked Papillion-La Vista.
“We talked today that we had to take care of business,” Patriots coach Nate Olson said. “But wrestling duals a little different. It’s a total team effort. And it’s fun to watch that.”
An opening swing match went the way of the guest Monarchs when second-ranked Tyler Durden used a slide-by for a takedown and a 3-1 overtime win over No. 3 Isaac Ekdahl. It was a rematch of last weekend’s Metro Conference tournament, a match Durden won by pin.
Millard South grabbed the lead back with wins from Miles Anderson and Gino Rettele in the next two.
Anderson, ranked second at 113, required just over a minute for a fall. Rettelle, meanwhile, needed every second of his 120-pound match with Dominic Martinez, scoring the winning point of a 7-6 decision on an escape just before the horn.
Papio would answer win back-to-back wins of its own — both with bonus points. Second-ranked Cal Price scored a second-period pin at 126, and Brody Thober followed with an 8-0 major decision that gave the Monarchs a 13-9 advantage.
The Patriots packed a punch that point on, though.
Millard South won five of the next six matches, outscoring the Monarchs 25-4 in the stretch. Aiden Robertson, ranked second at 138, got things going with a 9-1 major decision over No. 7 Cash Niroomand-Rad.
The next three took less than two minutes combined.
Josiah Aburumuh followed with a pin 32 seconds into the 145-pound match. Abrumuh, a sophomore, is holding down the spot in the lineup vacated by the injured Joel Adams, a nationally-ranked junior.
“We named (Aburumuh) the MVP for tonight’s dual,” Olson said. “He just went in there and didn’t mess around, got right down to business, got a throw and got a pin. That’s just a credit to him.”
Olson said Aburumuh has “stayed ready” for an opportunity like this.
“He bugs me all the time about when he’s going to get his chance, his shot,” Olson said. “So we knew he was ready. He’s wrestled a long time, so he knows how to win. He’s a wrestler through and through.”
Aburumuh’s pin started a flurry that top-ranked teammates Tyler Antoniak and Antrell Taylor kept going.
Antoniak secured a pin in 51 seconds in his 152-pound match. Not to be outdone, Taylor took only 19 seconds for his fall at 170. The seniors are both returning state champions and in most national rankings.
Fellow senior Christian Nash put the finishing touches on the dual win with his first-period fall at 220.
Results
Dual matches: 106: Tyler Durden, PLV, dec Isaac Ekdahl, MS, 3-1, OT (PLV leads 3-0). 113: Miles Anderson, MS, pin Jack McAuliff, PLV, 1:00 (MS leads 6-3). 120: Gino Rettele, MS, dec Dominic Martinez, PLV, 5-4 (MS leads 9-3). 126: Cal Price, PLV, pin Julian Humm, MS, 3:10 (Tied 9-9). 132: Brody Thober, PLV, maj dec Eli Daily, MS, 8-0 (PLV leads 13-9). 138: Aiden Robertson, MS, maj dec Cash Nioromand-Rad, PLV, 9-1 (Tied 13-13). 145: Josiah Aburumuh, MS, pin Caden Sterling, PLV, 0:32 (MS leads 19-13). 152: Tyler Antoniak, MS, pin Isaac Pamaran, PLV, 0:51 (MS leads 25-13). 160: Nick Hamilton, PLV, maj dec Henry Reilly, MS, 19-9 (MS leads 25-17). 170: Antrell Taylor, MS, pin Elijah Kothe, PLV, 0:19 (MS leads 31-17). 182: Caeden Olin, MS, dec Coleton Haggin, PLV, 3-2 (MS leads 34-17). 195: Jayson Bottorff, PLV, pin Brock Dyer, MS, 2:55 (MS leads 34-23). 220: Christian Nash, MS, pin Hunter Foral, PLV, 1:22 (MS leads 40-23). 285: Jace Wheeler, PLV, pin JR Lecouna, MS, 2:20 (MS wins 40-29).