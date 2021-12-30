Millard South wrestling falls to Liberty in a top-50 dual

Dustin Brewer was aware the waters might be choppy early, but his Liberty (Missouri) team stayed the course in picking up a big dual win Thursday afternoon over Millard South.

The Blue Jays fell behind 13-0 early, but rallied for a 33-20 victory in their home gym in a battle of teams ranked in the top 50 nationally.

“We knew it was going to be a rough start,” Brewer said. “We knew that they’re really strong from (145) to (182) there. We were going to have to battle.”

Millard South, ranked No. 45 in MatsScouts’ national rankings, ran off wins in the first four matches of the dual. The Patriots got decisions from Tyler Antoniak (152 pounds), Antrell Taylor (170) and Caeden Olin (182) to go with a major decision from 160-pounder Henry Reilly.

Liberty, ranked No. 17 nationally, erased the deficit and built a lead of its own behind four straight victories. A pair of forfeits due to open weights for Millard South, coupled with victories from freshmen twin brothers Trevor and Trenton Bindel at 220 and 285, respectively, swung the dual Liberty’s way.

The 21 straight points gave the Blue Jays a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.