Millard South wrestling falls to Liberty in a top-50 dual

Dustin Brewer was aware the waters might be choppy early, but his Liberty (Missouri) team stayed the course in picking up a big dual win Thursday afternoon over Millard South.
The Blue Jays fell behind 13-0 early, but rallied for a 33-20 victory in their home gym in a battle of teams ranked in the top 50 nationally.
“We knew it was going to be a rough start,” Brewer said. “We knew that they’re really strong from (145) to (182) there. We were going to have to battle.”
Millard South, ranked No. 45 in MatsScouts’ national rankings, ran off wins in the first four matches of the dual. The Patriots got decisions from Tyler Antoniak (152 pounds), Antrell Taylor (170) and Caeden Olin (182) to go with a major decision from 160-pounder Henry Reilly.
Liberty, ranked No. 17 nationally, erased the deficit and built a lead of its own behind four straight victories. A pair of forfeits due to open weights for Millard South, coupled with victories from freshmen twin brothers Trevor and Trenton Bindel at 220 and 285, respectively, swung the dual Liberty’s way.
The 21 straight points gave the Blue Jays a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
Isaac Ekdahl stopped the bleeding with a 7-1 decision at 113 in a matchup of second-ranked freshmen. But Liberty would come up with three victories by a combined five points down the stretch to the put things on ice.
Sophomore Hunter Taylor, ranked No. 21 in the country, started the finishing touches with a 3-1 decision over Miles Anderson at 120. Blue Jay teammate Cooper Rider added a matching 3-1 win at 126 before senior Easton Hilton sealed the deal with a 1-0 victory over Aiden Robertson two matches later.
“Those were key,” Brewer said. “We knew going in we were going to have to get some of those.”
Millard South coach Nate Olson said his team just couldn’t get over the hump in those tight matches.
“We were in every one of them that we lost,” Olson said. “For whatever reason, we couldn’t pull the trigger or couldn’t get the escape or the takedown or whatever.”
Hilton’s win may have made the final match meaningless in terms of dual outcome, but a clash between a pair of top-10 wrestlers in the country was the kind of grand finale Brewer said he was looking for when the schedule was set up.
And it didn’t disappoint.
Liberty’s Kyle Dutton, ranked No. 7 nationally by MatScouts, secured a late takedown to finally put the bow on a 9-6 decision over fifth-ranked Joel Adams.
“We finished matches well today,” Brewer said.
The teams split the 12 contested matches, with Liberty holding a one-point edge in those bouts.
Despite the loss, Olson said his team got exactly what it was looking for out of the trip.
“They were just a little bit better,” Olson said. “And that’s why we went down there. We went down there to wrestle the best and see where we need to get better.”
The Patriots will dual Class B No. 2 Bennington around noon on Friday.
Lincoln East wins at Bennington
A highly anticipated matchup between two of Nebraska’s best lived up to the billing Thursday afternoon in the finals of the Badger Duals.
Class A No. 2 Lincoln East won eight of 14 matches, enough for a 33-29 win over host Bennington, Class B’s second-ranked team.
East won the first two matches of the dual — both by decision — and back-to-back bouts midway through, but the teams traded victories in each of the other 10.
The Spartans got pins from Caleb Schwerdtfeger (182 pounds), Guro Chuol (220) and Scottie Meier Jr. (113).
Bennington junior Kael Lauridsen won the marquee match at 120 pounds, beating Gabe Turman by 15-0 technical fall in a meeting of the top-ranked wrestlers in the top two classes in the state.