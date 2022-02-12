Millard South wrestling has 10 district champions as Patriots roll to team title

One more to be exact.

Class A No. 1 Millard South rolled to the District A-1 team title, putting together a record day and along the way qualifying 13 for next week’s state tournament.

The Patriots will have the numbers advantage over third-ranked Norfolk and No. 4 Grand Island, who each had 12 qualifiers out of the A-2 tournament.

Ten district champions, which tied a school record, made up the runaway team victory for Millard South. The Patriots also matched the Class A record for pins in a district tournament with 25, more than doubling the scoring for runner-up Elkhorn South.

“I think the kids performed the best I’ve seen them all year,” Millard South coach Nate Olson said. “This is the first time we’ve had our full lineup together all year. The kids, they want to go out there and pin. It was awesome to see.”

Olson’s group lost just one of their 11 finals matches, and that was by a single point.

Most notable amongst the gold medalists was sophomore Caeden Olin at 182 pounds. Olin, ranked No. 1 by two of the three services, pinned Millard West sophomore Noah Blair, who holds the top spot in the other rankings.