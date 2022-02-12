Millard South wrestling has 10 district champions as Patriots roll to team title

One more to be exact.
Class A No. 1 Millard South rolled to the District A-1 team title, putting together a record day and along the way qualifying 13 for next week’s state tournament.
The Patriots will have the numbers advantage over third-ranked Norfolk and No. 4 Grand Island, who each had 12 qualifiers out of the A-2 tournament.
Ten district champions, which tied a school record, made up the runaway team victory for Millard South. The Patriots also matched the Class A record for pins in a district tournament with 25, more than doubling the scoring for runner-up Elkhorn South.
“I think the kids performed the best I’ve seen them all year,” Millard South coach Nate Olson said. “This is the first time we’ve had our full lineup together all year. The kids, they want to go out there and pin. It was awesome to see.”
Olson’s group lost just one of their 11 finals matches, and that was by a single point.
Most notable amongst the gold medalists was sophomore Caeden Olin at 182 pounds. Olin, ranked No. 1 by two of the three services, pinned Millard West sophomore Noah Blair, who holds the top spot in the other rankings.
Olin led 3-0 before turning Blair midway through the third period. It’s a victory that should give Olin (36-5) some confidence if the two meet again next week.
“Even before the pin, it felt like we dominated the whole match,” Olson said.
It was also reversal of fortunes from a meeting between the two last season.
“This time you could just feel it was different,” Olson said. “We’ve put Olin through the grind of a schedule and he’s performed at a very high level all year and it got him ready for this match. This could be a state championship match.”
Other Patriot champions included Isaac Ekdahl (106 pounds), Miles Anderson (113), Gino Rettele (120), Aiden Robertson (138), Joel Adams (145), Tyler Antoniak (152), Henry Reilly (160), Antrell Taylor (170) and Christian Nash (220).
The other three districts were far less one-sided.
Lincoln East, ranked No. 2 in Class A by NEWrestle, qualified 11 on its way to winning the A-4 tournament. The host Spartans edged fifth-ranked Papillion-La Vista and its ten qualifiers by 8.5 points for the crown.
The two teams went head-to-head in four finals matches, with Papio winning the first three. East, however, came up with the biggest victory between the two when Axel Lyman earned a 6-2 decision over Hunter Foral in the 220-pound championship match, sealing the team win for the Spartans.
Grand Island and Norfolk nearly went the distance for the A-2 title, as well. Grand Island won four of five finals matches — including three against Norfolk — on its way to the team crown. It continued a strong postseason push for the Islanders, who reached the finals of the state dual tournament last weekend.
Only unranked Kearney matched Millard South’s 13 qualifiers on Saturday. The Bearcats had a pair of gold medalists in winning the team title at the A-3 district in their home gym, five points ahead of sixth-ranked Columbus.
The three-day state wrestling tournament begins Thursday at the CHI Health Center in downtown Omaha.
Class B
It’ll have to be quality over quantity next week top-ranked Bennington.
The Badgers won’t take the most bodies to the state tournament, but they’ll certainly bring plenty of firepower.
Six gold medals were part of ten qualifiers as Bennington ran away with the team title Saturday in the District B-2 tournament at Aurora.
All six of the Badgers’ district champions are ranked either No. 1 or No. 2 in their respective weight classes.
Eighth-ranked Scottsbluff pushed through 12 to state, the most in Class B, as part of a B-4 team title at Sidney. The Bearcats did most of their damage in the consolation rounds, winning one of three finals matches.
Waverly, ranked fifth in Class B, finished with 11 qualifiers in a B-1 championship at Nebraska City. The Vikings had seven individual winners to best No. 9 Broken Bow for the team crown.
Second-ranked Hastings won four of six finals meetings with No. 3 Blair, enough to take home the District B-3 title at Minden.
The Tigers will take nine to state tournament, including five district winners. Blair qualified ten.
Class C
David City Aquinas took another step toward the top on Saturday.
The Class C No. 1 Monarchs qualified ten, including seven individual winners, in a District C-1 tournament team title at Madison. They lost just one of eight finals matches.
After finishing second in the Class C team race a year ago, Aquinas will take the kind of depth needed to make a run at the title in Omaha. The Monarchs last won the individual state tournament in 2004, the program’s third championship in four seasons. Aquinas won the dual tournament title last weekend.
They’ll have a significant numbers advantage over second-ranked O’Neill, which qualified seven in a runner-up finish at the C-4 tournament.
Third-ranked Milford advanced nine to state while winning the District C-2 crown at Oakland-Craig. The Eagles had a pair of champions and outpaced No. 4 Central City for the team title.
Battle Creek, ranked seventh in Class C, matched Aquinas with ten qualifiers in a C-3 district championship. Ninth-ranked Valentine won the C-4 team title, pushing nine through to state.
Class D
It was smooth sailing again Saturday for Sutherland.
The Class D No. 1 Sailors qualified 12, including six district champions, as part of a District D-4 team title at Bridgeport.
It continued a dominating postseason for Sutherland, which won its three duals by an average of more than 32 points on the way to the title at the state dual tournament a week ago.
Saturday’s showing put the Sailors in prime position to win the program’s first individual tournament title.
Second-ranked Winside and No. 3 Plainview each pushed seven through in winning the D-2 and D-3 districts, respectively. Both teams had three champions.
Howells-Dodge, ranked sixth in Class D, will also have three district champions among its group of six qualifiers after edging No. 7 East Butler by two points for the D-1 crown at Maxwell.