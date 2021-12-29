Millard South wrestling hopes tough slate ahead helps ready the Patriots for postseason

If Nate Olson is telling the truth about wanting his Millard South team to face its toughest stretch of the season before January, he’ll get his wish.
The Class A No. 1 Patriots have big tests on back-to-back days, beginning with Thursday’s trip to Liberty, Missouri, for a noon showdown against one of the country’s top teams.
Then less than 24 hours later, they’ll be mixing it up with the best Nebraska has to offer.
“We frontloaded our schedule so that our kids could wrestle the best competition and so that we could see where we are,” Olson said.
He can check both off the list this week.
A head-to-head clash with Liberty, ranked No. 17 in the nation by MatScouts, will mark the second straight December matchup between the teams.
Each is the cream of the crop in its respective state. Liberty has won back-to-back Class 4 team titles and boasts a lineup with five wrestlers ranked No. 1 in Missouri.
Millard South, ranked No. 45 nationally and winners of the past three Class A team titles, came away with a 33-25 victory when the sides met last New Year’s Eve, a dual that Olson agreed was some of his team’s best wrestling of the season.
In previous years, the teams would see each other at the Council Bluffs Classic and the Kansas City Stampede, both tournaments in December. But the majority of Liberty’s lineup missed those events earlier this month, leaving Millard South with less of an idea about what it’s in store for.
“We’re just going to pack up, go down there, and compete the best we can,” Olson said.
Still, there will be some familiar faces. All four of Liberty’s nationally ranked individuals won matches in the dual in 2020.
Included in that group is senior Kyle Dutton, ranked No. 7 in the country at 145 pounds. He’ll likely draw the Patriots’ Joel Adams, fifth in the national rankings. Dutton beat Tyler Antoniak 7-5 in last season’s meeting.
Antoniak, an Arizona State commit ranked No. 19 nationally at 152 pounds, has been wrestling at the highest level of his career recently, Olson said.
“He’s battling more than I’ve ever seen him,” he added. “He’s more offensive on his feet and he’s still impossible to take down.”
It’ll be a quick turnaround for Millard South, which will be a part of the Badger Duals on Friday. Included in that field is host Bennington, a team ranked No. 1 in Class B by Huskermat, and a Lincoln East group ranked second in Class A.
Olson went with a similar stretch a year ago, scheduling duals against a pair of ranked teams the day before the clash with Liberty. He said it paid off in the postseason, which has consecutive days of competition at the district and state tournaments.
“As a coach you’re trying to get their minds sharp and keep them sharp,” he said.
