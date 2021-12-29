Millard South wrestling hopes tough slate ahead helps ready the Patriots for postseason

If Nate Olson is telling the truth about wanting his Millard South team to face its toughest stretch of the season before January, he’ll get his wish.

The Class A No. 1 Patriots have big tests on back-to-back days, beginning with Thursday’s trip to Liberty, Missouri, for a noon showdown against one of the country’s top teams.

Then less than 24 hours later, they’ll be mixing it up with the best Nebraska has to offer.

“We frontloaded our schedule so that our kids could wrestle the best competition and so that we could see where we are,” Olson said.

He can check both off the list this week.

A head-to-head clash with Liberty, ranked No. 17 in the nation by MatScouts, will mark the second straight December matchup between the teams.

Each is the cream of the crop in its respective state. Liberty has won back-to-back Class 4 team titles and boasts a lineup with five wrestlers ranked No. 1 in Missouri.