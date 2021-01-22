Millard South wrestling wins UNK Duals

A statement day left little question about where Millard South stands in the state.

Head and shoulders above the rest.

The Class A No. 1 Patriots won five duals by an average of more than 63 points, cruising to the title at the UNK Duals Friday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney.

Millard South, ranked No. 15 in the nation by Matscouts, had seven different wrestlers go unbeaten on the day.

“The teams that we wrestled we’ve never seen before, and they're teams that we may not see again. We were happy to even be here,” Patriots coach Nate Olson said. ”The dual scores made it seem like we dominated everybody, but there were a lot of good individual matches in those duals.”

After beating Wahoo, Amherst and Kearney Catholic by a combined 232-9 in the first three rounds, Millard South took care of a Broken Bow team ranked No. 5 in Class B by Huksermat to reach the championship dual.

There the Patriots ran out to a 37-0 lead and earned bonus points in ten of 12 matches, part of a 60-9 win over Class A No. 7 Kearney.

Olson said his team was clicking on all cylinders.