Millard South wrestling wins UNK Duals

A statement day left little question about where Millard South stands in the state.
Head and shoulders above the rest.
The Class A No. 1 Patriots won five duals by an average of more than 63 points, cruising to the title at the UNK Duals Friday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney.
Millard South, ranked No. 15 in the nation by Matscouts, had seven different wrestlers go unbeaten on the day.
“The teams that we wrestled we’ve never seen before, and they're teams that we may not see again. We were happy to even be here,” Patriots coach Nate Olson said. ”The dual scores made it seem like we dominated everybody, but there were a lot of good individual matches in those duals.”
After beating Wahoo, Amherst and Kearney Catholic by a combined 232-9 in the first three rounds, Millard South took care of a Broken Bow team ranked No. 5 in Class B by Huksermat to reach the championship dual.
There the Patriots ran out to a 37-0 lead and earned bonus points in ten of 12 matches, part of a 60-9 win over Class A No. 7 Kearney.
Olson said his team was clicking on all cylinders.
Miles Anderson, Caleb Coye, Conor Knopick, Joel Adams, Scott Roberts, Antrell Taylor and Nolan Olafson each went 5-0 on the day. That group combined for 23 of Millard South’s 37 pins in five matches. Five of those falls came from Taylor, a Nebraska recruit.
Class A No. 3 North Platte beat Broken Bow in the event's third-place dual.
Millard South will have their first back-to-back days of wrestling - a situation they’ll face at the state tournament - when they travel to the Plattsmouth Invitational on Saturday.
Olson said he wasn’t concerned about his team being up for the challenge.
“Our guys will be fine,” he said. “We push them pretty hard in practice. They just want to compete. They don’t care. They may whine and cry about getting up early, but when the whistle blows they’ll go out and compete.”
Championship Dual: 132: Aiden Robertson, Millard South, maj dec Perry Swarm, Kearney, 13-1 (MS leads 4-0). 138: Joel Adams, Millard South, tech fall Ethan Kowalek, Kearney, 23-5 (MS leads 9-0). 145: Tyler Antoniak, Millard South, dec Beau Hostler, Kearney, 9-3 (MS leads 12-0). 152: Scott Robertson, Millard South, dec Gage Ferguson, Kearney, 13-7 (MS leads 15-0). 160: Hunter Randolph, Millard South, maj dec Jakob Ransdell, Kearney, 18-5 (MS leads 19-0). 170: Antrell Taylor, Millard South, pin Tate Kuchera, Kearney, 1:53 (MS leads 25-0). 182: JJ Latenser, Millard South, pin Carter Abels, Kearney, 1:30 (MS leads 31-0). 195: Connor Hoy, Millard South, pin Riley Johnson, Kearney, 1:01 (MS leads 37-0). 220: Dario Rodriguez, Kearney, dec Christian Nash, Millard South, 13-6 (MS leads 37-3). 285: Nolan Olafson, Millard South, pin Caden Johnson, Kearney, 4:14 (MS leads 43-3). 106: Miles Anderson, Millard South, pin Flavia Nagatani, Kearney, 3:20 (MS leads 49-3). 113: Archer Heelan, Kearney, pin Gino Rettele, Millard South, 5:41 (MS leads 49-9). 120: Caleb Coyle, Millard South, tech fall Ethan Lawrence, Kearney, 23-8 (MS leads 54-9). 126: Conor Knopick, Millard South, pin Jackson Lavene, Kearney, 1:19 (MS leads 60-9).